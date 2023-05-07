Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:39 2023-05-05 am EDT
237.40 INR   -0.02%
07:44aCoal India's Q4 profit falls 17% on higher provisions for wage hike
RE
05/04Coal India Limited Appoints Debasish Nanda as Director
CI
05/02India's Coal Production Rises 9% to Record High in April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coal India's Q4 profit falls 17% on higher provisions for wage hike

05/07/2023 | 07:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd reported a 17.3% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday, as the world's largest coal miner made higher provisions for wage hikes.

Consolidated net profit fell to 55.33 billion Indian rupees ($677.07 million) in the three-months ending March 31, compared with 66.93 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run company said in an exchange filing.

Net sales rose 17.3% to 351.61 billion rupees.

The company said its provisions for a wage hike stood at 58.70 billion rupees, adding that it would have had its highest ever quarterly profit had the provision not been made.

India, the world's second-largest coal consumer and importer, saw higher demand for coal as power plants stocked up the fuel in anticipation of a surge in summer electricity consumption.

The Kolkata-based company said it saw higher realization per tonne of coal at 4,526 rupees under auction segment in the fourth quarter, up 86% from a year ago.

Coal India breached its annual production target of 700 million tonnes in the financial year 2022-23, the first time it had surpassed its goal since the fiscal year that ended in March 2006.

($1 = 81.7200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman N R and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2023
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
07:44aCoal India's Q4 profit falls 17% on higher provisions for wage hike
RE
05/04Coal India Limited Appoints Debasish Nanda as Director
CI
05/02India's Coal Production Rises 9% to Record High in April
MT
04/13Indian Equities End with Marginal Gains Despite Weak IT Stocks
MT
04/13Coal India's Coking Coal Production Rises 17% in FY23
MT
04/13Coal India Limited Announces Production Results for the Fiscal 2023
CI
04/12Analysis-Train crunch to spur coal imports by Indian industries
RE
04/05Coal India to boost supplies to industries as utilities' inventories rise
RE
04/05Coal India to Supply 610 Million Tonnes of Coal to Power Sector in Fiscal 2024
MT
04/03Indian Equities Close Higher on Monday, Lifted by Auto, Public Sector Bank Stocks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 362 B 16 665 M 16 665 M
Net income 2023 294 B 3 596 M 3 596 M
Net cash 2023 321 B 3 923 M 3 923 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,98x
Yield 2023 10,4%
Capitalization 1 463 B 17 904 M 17 904 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 248 550
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 237,40 INR
Average target price 245,35 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director, Director-Finance & Technical
Bijay Prakash Dubey Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED5.49%17 904
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED18.63%82 840
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED6.67%27 806
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED10.29%20 930
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.51%15 319
SHANXI LU'AN ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.18.69%8 657
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer