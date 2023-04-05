Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:28:57 2023-04-05 am EDT
222.50 INR   +1.07%
06:47aCoal India to boost supplies to industries as utilities' inventories rise
RE
04:58aCoal India to Supply 610 Million Tonnes of Coal to Power Sector in Fiscal 2024
MT
04/03Indian Equities Close Higher on Monday, Lifted by Auto, Public Sector Bank Stocks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coal India to boost supplies to industries as utilities' inventories rise

04/05/2023 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Coal India Ltd will increase supplies to industries, the world's largest coal miner said on Wednesday as fuel inventories at utilities run by coal increased by over two-fifths over the last one year.

The state-run miner has historically prioritised supplies to power plants, sometimes at the expense of the non-regulated sector - which includes industries such as aluminium smelters and steel mills.

This year, Coal India is hopeful of increasing supplies to the power sector by 4% to 610 million tonnes, as it targets production of 780 million tonnes.

"With 610 million tonnes programmed to meet the power sector's demand, availability of coal for the non-regulated sector increases sizeably," the company said in a statement.

The miner could raise supplies to the industries by as much as 170 million tonnes during fiscal year 2024, compared with 108 million tonnes in 2022/23 - which was the lowest in at least four years.

"Even after compensating for any unforeseen demand surge from thermal power plants, coal accessibility to the non-regulated sector would be much better in 2023/24," the company added.

A rise in sales to industries typically offers higher margins than its mainstay long-term contracts with utilities, and could help the company add to its higher profits over the last few quarters.

Higher profits have helped the miner's shares climb 17.3% in the last one year, despite a 1.5% fall in the broader Nifty index during the same period.

The company improved its supplies to utilities during fiscal year 2022/23 due to record production, helping India recover from a crippling coal shortage that had caused widespread power cuts in April.

Coal accounts for 73% of India's power generation and utilities account for more than 75% of its use. India is the world's second-largest producer, consumer, and importer of the fossil fuel.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED 1.07% 222.5 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.55% 148.2718 Real-time Quote.0.65%
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
06:47aCoal India to boost supplies to industries as utilities' inventories rise
RE
04:58aCoal India to Supply 610 Million Tonnes of Coal to Power Sector in Fiscal 2024
MT
04/03Indian Equities Close Higher on Monday, Lifted by Auto, Public Sector Bank Stocks
MT
04/02Coal India Books 3.4% Jump in March Fuel Offtake
MT
03/31Indian Equities Posts Strong Gains with Buying Seen Across All Sectors
MT
03/31Coal India surpasses annual output target for first time in 17 years
RE
03/31Coal India Crosses FY23 Production Target of 700 Million Tons
MT
03/24Indian Indices End Week Lower, Weighed Down by Financials, Metals and Realty
MT
03/24Coal India Expects Coal Dispatch to Jump 16.6% in Fiscal Q4
MT
03/09India taking steps to ensure adequate power supply during summer
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 360 B 16 555 M 16 555 M
Net income 2023 293 B 3 571 M 3 571 M
Net cash 2023 342 B 4 161 M 4 161 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,63x
Yield 2023 11,2%
Capitalization 1 357 B 16 514 M 16 514 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 248 550
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 220,15 INR
Average target price 246,36 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director, Director-Finance & Technical
Bijay Prakash Dubey Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED-2.18%16 514
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.76%78 279
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED9.42%28 653
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.44%22 159
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.51%13 743
SHANXI LU'AN ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.29.97%9 524
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer