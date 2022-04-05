Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Coal India Limited
  News
  Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/05 07:16:33 am EDT
187.9 INR   +0.08%
01:06pExclusive-India's top utility NTPC's annual coal imports expected to hit 8-year high
RE
04/03Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal
RE
04/01India's annual coal output up 8.6%, supply up 18.4%
RE
Exclusive-India's top utility NTPC's annual coal imports expected to hit 8-year high

04/05/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are pictured in New Delhi, India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top electricity producer NTPC Ltd's coal imports this financial year will be the highest in eight years despite near-record prices, two senior officials at the company said, as it looks to address a domestic shortage.

The state-run utility, which produces over a quarter of India's power output, will import 16 million tonnes for blending with domestic coal during the year ending March 2023, the officials said.


Graphic: NTPC's coal imports to surge after years of steady decline,

"We have been directed by the Indian government to import 16 million tonnes, and we will be doing it to ensure the country's energy security," one of the officials said.

The rise in imports reflects strong growth in demand for power as India's economy recovers after the pandemic and forecasts for a particularly hot summer.

India's federal government has directed all utilities to cumulatively import about 33.5 million tonnes for blending during the year, the second official said, the highest in at least six years.

(Graphic: Indian utilities
' coal imports for blending set to rise after 2 straight years of decline,

Higher imports by India could put further upward pressure on global coal prices, which touched record highs in March in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia - Europe's biggest supplier. Prices have cooled since, but are still much higher than average levels in 2021.

India is the world's second coal importer, and counts Indonesia, Australia and South Africa as its major suppliers. Details on India's coal import plans have not been previously reported.

India's power generation surged at its fastest pace in three months in March, due to higher than normal temperatures for the month and increased activity following the relaxation of COVID restrictions, while power cuts hit the highest level since October.

State government-run utilities have been asked to import 8.75 million tonnes this financial year, private utility operators have been directed to buy 6.22 million tonnes while other federal government-run utilities will import 2.53 million tonnes for blending, the second official said.

NTPC has already awarded contracts to procure nearly 7 million tonnes, the officials said, adding all of it has been sourced from Indonesia at slight premiums to benchmark prices.

NTPC did not immediately respond to a request seeking official comment.

SURGING POWER DEMAND

Higher power demand has forced India to cut coal supplies to the non-power sector, and mothball plans for some fuel auctions, despite record production and supply by state-run Coal India Ltd, which produces over 80% of India's coal.

Some of India's non-power sector consumers, who largely use power generated from utilities not connected to the national grid, are also drawing expensive power from the national grid, adding to pressure on utilities with low coal stock.

The higher imports reflect the magnitude of India's coal shortage heading into the summer, when power demand typically peaks due to increased air-conditioning demand and heightened industrial activity.

"We have done everything. Domestic coal production has risen. The whole crisis is because of the closure of imported coal-based power plants and gas-fired plants," the first official said.

Nine of the country's 23 imported coal-based power plants are shut and most of the gas-fired power plants are either not operating or at a lower capacity, government data showed, as industry officials say high global fuel prices have made these plants too expensive to run at full capacity.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED 0.08% 187.9 Delayed Quote.28.55%
NTPC LTD 3.33% 149.1 Delayed Quote.16.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 054 B 13 983 M 13 983 M
Net income 2022 163 B 2 162 M 2 162 M
Net cash 2022 158 B 2 102 M 2 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,13x
Yield 2022 9,57%
Capitalization 1 158 B 15 369 M 15 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 187,90 INR
Average target price 203,59 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED28.55%15 342
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED39.50%87 527
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED34.92%25 080
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED58.39%24 156
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED31.56%14 725
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.49.33%7 951