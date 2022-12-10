Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-09 am EST
228.85 INR   -0.67%
06:18aIndia Nov thermal coal imports at 9-month low as local output soars
RE
12/09India Nov thermal coal imports at 10 month-low as local output soars
RE
12/01Coal India Clocks 5% Rise in November Fuel Offtake
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India Nov thermal coal imports at 9-month low as local output soars

12/10/2022 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker carries a container filled with drinking water at a railway coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say 9-month low)

By Sudarshan Varadhan

KOLKATA (Reuters) - India's thermal coal imports fell to the lowest levels in 9 months during November, data from consultancy Coalmint showed, mainly due to a rise in domestic coal production.

The country imported 10.83 million tonnes of thermal coal in November, the Coalmint data showed, compared with 12.03 million tonnes in October and 9.45 million tonnes in November 2021.

Imports fell mainly due to higher production by state-run Coal India, which accounts for 80% of India's coal output.

The world's largest coal miner has seen output increase by a sixth to 412.6 million tonnes during the first eight months of this financial year, putting it on track to meet annual production targets for the first time since at least 2010.

The decline in shipments of the power generation fuel in November marked the fifth straight month when imports fell compared with the previous month, the data showed.

Imports of coking coal -- used mainly in steelmaking -- fell to 4.56 million tonnes from 4.95 million tonnes in October and 5.3 million tonnes in November 2021.

India is the world's second-largest importer, consumer and producer of coal, and counts Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, Russia and United States as its major suppliers.

Overall imports of coal and coke products metcoke and petcoke rose 8.5% to 17.87 million tonnes, the Coalmint data showed.

The share of coal and coke imports from Indonesia and Russia rose at the expense of Australia and South Africa. Russia and the United States were the only countries from which overall shipments increased, the data showed.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED -0.67% 228.85 Delayed Quote.56.69%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.29% 471.27 Real-time Quote.-12.10%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1993.11 Real-time Quote.0.46%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.12% 155.27 Real-time Quote.-11.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 62.647 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
06:18aIndia Nov thermal coal imports at 9-month low as local output soars
RE
12/09India Nov thermal coal imports at 10 month-low as local output soars
RE
12/01Coal India Clocks 5% Rise in November Fuel Offtake
MT
12/01Coal India Limited Reports Production Results for the Month of November and Period from..
CI
11/29Strong FMCG, Metal Stocks Help Indian Equities Extend Winning Run; Hindustan Unilever R..
MT
11/25Coal India Records Fastest-Ever 400-Million Tonne Output Breach on Nov. 24
MT
11/25Indian Government Mulls Sale of Up to 10% Equity in Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, Rashtri..
MT
11/24Late-Hour Rally Pushes Indian Equities to Record High on Thursday; Apollo Hospitals Jum..
MT
11/18Analysis-India power binges on coal, outpaces Asia
RE
11/16Weakness in Power, Realty and Metal Stocks Weighs on Indian Equity; Kotak Mahindra Tops..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 327 B 16 085 M 16 085 M
Net income 2023 283 B 3 428 M 3 428 M
Net cash 2023 290 B 3 519 M 3 519 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,95x
Yield 2023 10,7%
Capitalization 1 410 B 17 101 M 17 101 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 248 550
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 228,85 INR
Average target price 253,78 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director, Director-Technical & Marketing
Bijay Prakash Dubey Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED56.69%17 101
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED24.18%78 857
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED61.31%27 428
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED60.65%23 055
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED48.22%15 806
SHANXI LU'AN ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.64.28%7 990