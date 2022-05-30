India aims to cut power output from at least 81 coal-fired plants over 4 years

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India plans to reduce power
generation from least 81 coal-fired utilities over the next four
years, the federal power ministry said in a letter, in an effort
to replace expensive thermal generation with cheaper green
energy sources.
The plan aims to maximize green energy potential and save
costs, the letter sent to top energy department officials of
state and federal government said, but will not involve shutting
down old and expensive power plants. India has 173 coal-fired
plants.
"The thermal power plants in future shall operate up to the
technical minimum to accommodate cheaper renewable energy when
it is available," the ministry said in the letter dated May 26.
India faced a crippling power crisis in April, when a rapid
surge in power demand lead to a scramble for coal, forcing the
country to roll back plans to cut thermal coal imports to zero.
An increase in peak power consumption during the night when
solar power is not available has made phasing out coal-fired
generation a big challenge. The addition of alternative sources
such as nuclear and hydro power have also been slow.
India is the world's second largest consumer, producer and
importer of coal, and the fuel accounts for nearly 75% of annual
electricity generation.
The world's third largest greenhouse gas emitter is
currently 37% short of its end-2022 green energy target.
India's current power crisis could have been averted if its
target to install 175 GW in renewable energy had been on track,
think tank Climate Risk Horizons said in a report in May.
"The additional generation from solar and wind ... would
have allowed power plants to conserve their dwindling coal
stocks for evening peak periods," Climate Risk Horizons said.
The power ministry's plan to reduce coal-fired generation
when renewable sources are available could also ease pressure on
logistics. India's power crisis has been made worse by a
shortage of trains to move coal.
India expects the plan to reduce power generation by 58
billion kilowatt hours (kWh) from the 81 utilities to save 34.7
million tonnes of coal and cut carbon emissions by 60.2 million
tonnes, the letter said.
