India's Oct power demand rises 4.1%, coal-fired output up 1.8%

CHENNAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's electricity demand grew
4.1% in October, with supply falling short of demand by 1%,
despite a rise of 1.8% in coal-fired generation and an increase
of 28.4% in solar output, a Reuters analysis of government data
showed.
Demand boosted by increased economic activity after the
second wave of coronavirus infections caused a shortage of coal
that forced India's northern states to cut power last month for
up to 14 hours a day.
The rapid demand surge and high global prices have left
utilities scrambling for coal, India's dominant fuel for power
generation, despite record supplies from state-run Coal India
, which has a near-monopoly of production.
India's power supply shortage of 1,201 kilowatt hours (KWh)
in October was the worst since January 2017, data from federal
grid regulator POSOCO showed.
Coal's share in India's electricity generation jumped to
70.6% in October from an average of 66.5% in September, the data
showed.
More than half of India's coal-fired capacity now has
inventories of three days or less, data from the power ministry
shows.
The average coal inventory held by power plants would last
four days, down two-thirds from the average of 12 days two
months ago.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)