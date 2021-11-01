Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Oct power demand rises 4.1%, coal-fired output up 1.8%

11/01/2021 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHENNAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's electricity demand grew 4.1% in October, with supply falling short of demand by 1%, despite a rise of 1.8% in coal-fired generation and an increase of 28.4% in solar output, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

Demand boosted by increased economic activity after the second wave of coronavirus infections caused a shortage of coal that forced India's northern states to cut power last month for up to 14 hours a day.

The rapid demand surge and high global prices have left utilities scrambling for coal, India's dominant fuel for power generation, despite record supplies from state-run Coal India , which has a near-monopoly of production.

India's power supply shortage of 1,201 kilowatt hours (KWh) in October was the worst since January 2017, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

Coal's share in India's electricity generation jumped to 70.6% in October from an average of 66.5% in September, the data showed.

More than half of India's coal-fired capacity now has inventories of three days or less, data from the power ministry shows.

The average coal inventory held by power plants would last four days, down two-thirds from the average of 12 days two months ago. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
02:53aIndia's Oct power demand rises 4.1%, coal-fired output up 1.8%
RE
10/28Indian utilities' Sept coal imports at more than 7 year-low despite call to boost shipm..
RE
10/27Ant Group-backed Paytm raises IPO size to $2.44 billion
RE
10/22Indian Indices Close the Week in Red; Hindalco Industries Tank 5%
MT
10/21ADANI ENTERPRISES : Struggling with power crunch, India considers strategic reserves for g..
RE
10/20HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Indian stocks end lower as metals, energy stocks drag
RE
10/20Indian stocks subdued as metal stocks weigh on easing supply worries
RE
10/19India aluminium producers draw costly power from grid, hurting utilities low on coal
RE
10/18Indian stocks close at record levels as banks, metals jump
RE
10/18Indian stocks close at record levels as banks, metals jump
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 036 B 13 823 M 13 823 M
Net income 2022 160 B 2 140 M 2 140 M
Net cash 2022 155 B 2 066 M 2 066 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,58x
Yield 2022 9,90%
Capitalization 1 013 B 13 518 M 13 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 164,45 INR
Average target price 190,57 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
S. Ghatak Choudhary Chief Financial Officer
Samiran Dutta Finance Director & Director
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED21.41%13 518
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED14.79%58 484
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED33.94%18 934
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED86.13%13 303
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED103.43%12 475
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED7.94%8 796