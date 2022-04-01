Log in
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/01 07:18:53 am EDT
186.15 INR   +1.69%
09:49aIndia's annual coal output up 8.6%, supply up 18.4%
RE
06:14aCoal India's Fuel Offtake Rises Over 3% in March
MT
03:48aIndia's electricity output in March grows at fastest rate in 3 months
RE
India's annual coal output up 8.6%, supply up 18.4%

04/01/2022 | 09:49am EDT
NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - India's coal production rose 8.6% to 777.2 million tonnes during the year ended March 2022, the government said on Friday, driven by a surge in power demand due to an economic recovery after the relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions.

India's coal supply rose 18.4% to 818 million tonnes in the fiscal year 2021/22, the government said, with domestic supply exceeding annual output by 5.2% as consumers dipped into reserves to address higher demand.

India's power supply rose over 8% in 2021/22, the highest rate of growth in ten years mainly due to a lower base in 2020/21, when consumption was battered by nationwide lockdowns to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The electricity sector accounts for over three-fourths of India's coal consumption, and coal accounts for nearly 75% of India's power production.

The energy hungry nation's coal imports from April 2021- January 2022 fell 16.4% to 173.20 million tonnes, compared with 207.24 million tonnes during the same period the previous year, government data shows.

Imports of non-coking coal, mainly used in power generation, fell 23.3% to 125.61 million tonnes, while imports of coking coal, predominantly used in steelmaking, rose 9.7% to 47.6 million tonnes in the April-January period year over year.

Production by so-called "captive mines," where end-use of the fuel extracted is restricted for self-use, rose 29.5% to 89.6 million tonnes, the statement said.

The consumption of coal by India, the world's second largest producer, consumer and importer of the fuel, is set to cross the 1 billion tonnes mark for the first time in the financial year 2021/22.

The government is yet to release official data on the imports of the fuel for the months of February and March.

State-run Coal India, which accounts for over 80% of the country's domestic output of the fuel, saw its production grow 4.4% to a record 622.6 million tonnes during the year. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 054 B 13 883 M 13 883 M
Net income 2022 163 B 2 147 M 2 147 M
Net cash 2022 158 B 2 087 M 2 087 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 9,82%
Capitalization 1 147 B 15 117 M 15 117 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 183,05 INR
Average target price 203,59 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED25.33%14 865
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED37.31%88 260
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED34.84%25 155
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED50.00%24 077
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED30.89%14 767
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.50.18%8 025