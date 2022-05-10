Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/10 07:16:55 am EDT
170.05 INR   -7.10%
12:11pIndian Railways missed Coal India train provision targets for over a year- data shows
RE
06:51aIndian Indices Continue Losing Run at the Close; Coal India Slumps 7%
MT
06:43aIndian shares extend losses for third day as metal, energy stocks drop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian Railways missed Coal India train provision targets for over a year- data shows

05/10/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers sit on top of a goods train at a railway yard in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Railways supply of trains to Coal India for transporting coal has fallen short of its monthly targets for more than a year, government data showed, highlighting the problems behind India's worst power crisis in over six years.

Indian utilities are scrambling to get hold of coal supplies to cope with record high power demand, but Indian Railways' inability to supply enough trains makes it difficult to boost coal stocks, which are at their lowest levels in years.

Inventories at Indian power plants fell 13% in April despite a 27.6% growth in Coal India's production, as a heatwave sent power demand soaring to a record high.

In April, state-run Indian Railways supplied 261 trains per day to Coal India for the power industry, the lowest in three months.

(Graphic: India's coa
l trains supply misses target for 13th straight month&nbsp;&nbsp;,

Indian Railways said at the end of April that it would cancel passenger trains to free up tracks and help to transport more coal to power plants.

Coal, which accounts for more than half of Indian Railways' freight revenue, makes up nearly 75% of India's power generation. State-run Coal India produces 80% of India's coal.

Indian Railways supply targets are set after deliberations between Indian Railways, the federal power ministry and Coal India.

Coal India has prioritised supply to utilities to avert a power crisis and its supplies to the non-power sector dropped to six month lows of 304,933 tonnes per day in April, 21.3% lower than the same period last year, based on government data.

(Graphic: Coal India' slashes supp
lies to non-power sector Coal India' slashes supplies to non-power sector,

Supplies to the non-power sector, which includes aluminium smelters and steel mills, were also hit by Indian Railways providing fewer trains. Coal India's supplies to the non-power sector via Indian Railways fell to its lowest level in six months, the data showed.

(Graphic: India's coal trains s
upply to non-power sector misses target for 13th straight month&nbsp;,

Officials from state-run aluminium producer NALCO filed a court case last month over a coal supply shortfall as a result of the diversion of coal supplies and a shortage of trains.

India's non-power sector have been taking more expensive power from the national grid due to a shortage in supplies of coal to their power plants, industry officials say.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED -7.10% 170.05 Delayed Quote.25.33%
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIAL COMPANY 0.93% 1.09 End-of-day quote.6.86%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.85% 1189 Delayed Quote.11.25%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.13% 174.5167 Real-time Quote.-2.31%
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
12:11pIndian Railways missed Coal India train provision targets for over a year- data shows
RE
06:51aIndian Indices Continue Losing Run at the Close; Coal India Slumps 7%
MT
06:43aIndian shares extend losses for third day as metal, energy stocks drop
RE
05/09Coal India's CSR Spending in Last Three Years Exceeds $207 Million
MT
05/06India raids engineering firms after Coal India antitrust complaint
RE
05/03India falls 7.6% short of coal supply targets to utilities in April
RE
05/02Coal India's Supply to Power Sector Jumps 16% in April
MT
05/02Indian Indices Open the Week in Red; IndusInd Bank Jumps 4%
MT
05/02Coal India Limited Announces Changes in Directorate
CI
05/01Coal India's Fuel Offtake Rises 6% in April
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 055 B 13 612 M 13 612 M
Net income 2022 162 B 2 086 M 2 086 M
Net cash 2022 158 B 2 044 M 2 044 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,48x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 1 048 B 13 524 M 13 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 170,05 INR
Average target price 204,27 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director, Director-Technical & Marketing
M. Viswanathan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED25.33%14 558
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED33.75%83 070
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED35.74%23 854
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED38.39%19 913
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED42.22%15 872
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.55.14%7 809