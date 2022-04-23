Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/22 07:14:05 am EDT
202.15 INR   -2.30%
08:29aIndian aluminium producer NALCO faces coal scarcity due to train shortage
RE
04/21Indian Indices Close on Positive Note; Eicher Motors Jumps 5%
MT
04/20Coal India's Supplies to Power Sector Climb 14.2% in First Half of April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian aluminium producer NALCO faces coal scarcity due to train shortage

04/23/2022 | 08:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks aluminium utensils inside a factory on the outskirts of Agartala

BHUBANESWAR/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state-run aluminium producer National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) is facing a coal supply shortfall, due to supplies being diverted to priority electricity generation and a shortage of trains to deliver fuel to NALCO's power plants.

Daily supplies to NALCO were falling short of requirement by at least 5,000 tonnes due to the train shortage, a senior company official told Reuters, adding that the company had coal inventories that would last only four days.

India has diverted coal supplies from the non-power sector, and put on hold plans for some fuel auctions, in a bid to ensure coal availability for utilities and tackle widespread power outages across the country.

There is also a general shortage of trains to move coal around the country. State-run Indian Railways has fallen short of utilities' requirements by 16% in the first half of April, a government official familiar with the matter said.

NALCO data seen by Reuters show that supplies by state-run Coal India under a long-term supply deal fell short of the contracted quantity by 17% in 2021/22, while shortfalls were more than 75% under another related deal.

A shortage of trains to deliver coal to utilities is exacerbating a coal supply crisis which has lead to power cuts across the country.

Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), the Coal India unit which supplies NALCO, said it has sufficient coal and has asked NALCO to prioritize moving coal via conveyor belts and trucks instead of using trains. It said it was prioritising the sending of coal via rail to power stations.

The NALCO official said it was not possible to increase transport by road due to "logistical challenges".

The NALCO Officers' Association, a welfare association for executives of the company, is taking legal action over the coal supply shortfalls, alleging poor planning by the Indian government and the various state bodies involved.

"The lopsided prioritization of the union government and the lackadaisical attitude of the railways has triggered the present crisis," said Subir Palit, a lawyer representing the NALCO Officers' Association, which has taken the coal ministry, MCL and a unit of the Indian Railways to court over the supply shortfalls.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by David Holmes)

By Jatindra Dash and Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED -2.30% 202.15 Delayed Quote.38.41%
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED -3.52% 115.1 End-of-day quote.14.07%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.62% 206.0019 Real-time Quote.15.51%
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
08:29aIndian aluminium producer NALCO faces coal scarcity due to train shortage
RE
04/21Indian Indices Close on Positive Note; Eicher Motors Jumps 5%
MT
04/20Coal India's Supplies to Power Sector Climb 14.2% in First Half of April
MT
04/19Indian Indices End Lower for Fifth Consecutive Session; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Jum..
MT
04/19Indian shares slide on worries over new turn in Russia-Ukraine crisis
RE
04/18Rail Vikas Nigam Signs MoU with Coal India Arm for Consultancy
MT
04/13India's Industrial Output Rises at Faster Rate in February on Low Base Effect
MT
04/12Indian Benchmarks Settle in Red; Hindalco Industries Slides 6%
MT
04/12Coal India Surpasses FY22 Capex Target
MT
04/06Indian Indices Close Lower Midweek; HDFC Bank Slumps 4%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 055 B 13 788 M 13 788 M
Net income 2022 162 B 2 113 M 2 113 M
Net cash 2022 158 B 2 070 M 2 070 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,70x
Yield 2022 8,86%
Capitalization 1 246 B 16 284 M 16 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 202,15 INR
Average target price 204,27 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED38.41%16 284
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED35.67%85 984
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED35.82%24 709
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED46.45%21 661
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED46.44%16 245
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.67.23%8 714