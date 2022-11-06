Advanced search
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  11:57 2022-11-06 pm EST
250.20 INR   +1.69%
11/06Indian shares climb as SBI, consumer stocks boost
RE
11/06INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher, tracking Asia, lower oil prices
RE
11/01Coal India Records 5% Drop in October Fuel Offtake
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares climb as SBI, consumer stocks boost

11/06/2022 | 11:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares traded higher on Monday, lifted by sharp gains in heavyweight State Bank of India and consumer stocks on robust earnings results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.57% to 18,219.80 as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.50% higher at 61,255.21.

The benchmark indexes added nearly 2% each last week in their third straight weekly gain.

In early trades on Monday, Nifty's FMCG, automobile, and public sector bank indexes were among the top performers, climbing between 1% and 5.6%.

Britannia Industries Ltd and State Bank of India were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, advancing 8% and 4.6%, respectively, after the companies reported a rise in quarterly profit.

State-run Coal India Ltd and digital payments firm Paytm were up more than 1% each, ahead of their quarterly results.

Further aiding sentiment, provisional data with the National Stock Exchange showed foreign institutional investors bought net of 14.36 billion Indian rupees ($175.20 million) equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold 5.49 billion rupees of shares

($1 = 81.9620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 4.61% 66.95 End-of-day quote.30.38%
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED 8.95% 4144.5 Delayed Quote.5.50%
COAL INDIA LIMITED 1.50% 250.2 Delayed Quote.68.47%
NIFTY 50 0.12% 18138.75 Delayed Quote.4.40%
SENSEX BSE30 0.19% 60950.36 Real-time Quote.4.63%
STATE BK OF INDIA 3.77% 615.95 Delayed Quote.28.99%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 293 B 15 758 M 15 758 M
Net income 2023 262 B 3 197 M 3 197 M
Net cash 2023 299 B 3 642 M 3 642 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,66x
Yield 2023 9,04%
Capitalization 1 516 B 18 477 M 18 477 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 248 550
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 246,05 INR
Average target price 244,10 INR
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director, Director-Technical & Marketing
Bijay Prakash Dubey Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED68.47%18 477
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED21.17%77 808
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED70.98%28 155
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED56.45%24 353
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED38.44%14 917
PT ADARO ENERGY INDONESIA TBK66.67%7 382