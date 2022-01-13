Log in
Indian shares end higher as firmer metals offset slide in Wipro, banks

01/13/2022
People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares eked out gains in a choppy session on Thursday as a jump in metal and energy stocks helped offset losses in IT major Wipro and private sector banks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.25% at 18,257.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.14% higher at 61,235.30.

Both indexes have clocked gains for five straight sessions and are up more than 5% this year.

"We had a good run in the lead up to IT results, and investors are now reviewing things; as more earnings come in, moves are going to be reactionary instead of (being) proactive," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty metal index gained a second straight day, adding 3.5%, on the back of firm commodity prices in the global market. [MET/L] [IRONORE/]

Shares in Tata Steel and JSW Steel rose 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively, and were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty energy index extended gains for a fifth session, closing 1.2% higher.

Tech giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services closed up around 1% each, a day after Infosys lifted its full-year revenue outlook and TCS reported a 12.3% rise in quarterly profit.

However, rival IT firm Wipro lost 6%, the most on the Nifty, after posting a near-flat net profit.

Private sector lenders HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped more than 1% each and were among the top losers on the blue-chip index.

Tata Motors settled up 1% after falling as much as 1.6% earlier in the session, while Nazara Technologies closed up 3% after it said its unit will buy retailer Superhero Brands.

Meanwhile, India recorded 247,417 new COVID-19 cases, the most since late May.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Ramakrishnan M.)

By Chandini Monnappa


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED 3.39% 164.75 Delayed Quote.9.11%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1.03% 1896.8 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
JSW STEEL LIMITED 1.66% 656.85 End-of-day quote.0.14%
NIFTY 50 0.25% 18257.8 Delayed Quote.4.04%
NIFTY 500 0.34% 15721.05 Delayed Quote.3.56%
SENSEX 30 0.14% 61235.3 Real-time Quote.4.97%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 0.98% 3897.9 Delayed Quote.3.25%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 1.17% 507.1 End-of-day quote.5.13%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 1.51% 1147.2 End-of-day quote.3.21%
WIPRO LIMITED -0.40% 691.35 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 043 B 14 116 M 14 116 M
Net income 2022 166 B 2 246 M 2 246 M
Net cash 2022 166 B 2 253 M 2 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,92x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 982 B 13 308 M 13 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 159,35 INR
Average target price 195,43 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vinod Kumar Tiwari Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED9.11%13 308
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.58%67 572
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED2.05%18 982
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED5.94%14 761
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.33%11 991
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED2.50%7 966