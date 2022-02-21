Indian shares slip over 1%, set for fourth day of loss

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped up to
1.2% on Monday, dragged by losses across the board and heading
for a fourth straight session of declines as the Russia-Ukraine
standoff continued to dampen risk sentiment.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.85% at 17,131.65
by 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.74% to
57,408.44.
Both indexes have clocked losses of more than 1% in February
as simmering tensions over Ukraine and the possibility of
monetary tightening by the U.S Federal Reserve weighed on
investor sentiment.
If Monday's losses hold, both Nifty and Sensex will record
their fourth day of declines in a row.
"Russia-Ukraine still remains the backdrop, it has dulled
risk appetite and there aren't any cues to help domestic markets
higher this morning," said Anand James, chief market strategist
at Geojit Financial Services.
"There is a little bit of hesitance going into March,
traders at the moment are discouraged from taking heavy bets,
and with Fed's rate decision due in March, its the moment of
truth for the markets and one has to wait and see how things
will transpire."
Offering a measure of relief, however, U.S. President Joe
Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to hold a
summit on Ukraine. The news boosted Wall Street futures and
helped wider Asian shares pare sharp early losses.
In India, 47 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index slipped.
Coal India led losses with a 4% drop.
All major Nifty sub-indexes were trading in the red, with
Nifty's realty and metal sectors
slipping 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell as much as 3.8%
after co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the board of the
IndiGo airline operator and said he would cut his stake slowly
over the next five years.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)