  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/21 12:12:16 am
160.7 INR   -3.95%
Indian shares slip over 1%, set for fourth day of loss
RE
COAL INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Indian Benchmarks End in Red for Third Day on Friday; Coal India Climbs 3%
MT
Indian shares slip over 1%, set for fourth day of loss

02/21/2022 | 12:08am EST
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped up to 1.2% on Monday, dragged by losses across the board and heading for a fourth straight session of declines as the Russia-Ukraine standoff continued to dampen risk sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.85% at 17,131.65 by 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.74% to 57,408.44.

Both indexes have clocked losses of more than 1% in February as simmering tensions over Ukraine and the possibility of monetary tightening by the U.S Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.

If Monday's losses hold, both Nifty and Sensex will record their fourth day of declines in a row.

"Russia-Ukraine still remains the backdrop, it has dulled risk appetite and there aren't any cues to help domestic markets higher this morning," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"There is a little bit of hesitance going into March, traders at the moment are discouraged from taking heavy bets, and with Fed's rate decision due in March, its the moment of truth for the markets and one has to wait and see how things will transpire."

Offering a measure of relief, however, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to hold a summit on Ukraine. The news boosted Wall Street futures and helped wider Asian shares pare sharp early losses.

In India, 47 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index slipped. Coal India led losses with a 4% drop.

All major Nifty sub-indexes were trading in the red, with Nifty's realty and metal sectors slipping 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell as much as 3.8% after co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the board of the IndiGo airline operator and said he would cut his stake slowly over the next five years.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED -3.95% 160.7 Delayed Quote.14.55%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -3.35% 2044.1 Delayed Quote.4.91%
NIFTY 50 -0.43% 17205.5 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
NIFTY 500 -0.65% 14618.5 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
SENSEX 30 -0.10% 57832.97 Real-time Quote.-0.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.67% 76.7506 Delayed Quote.2.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 048 B 14 035 M 14 035 M
Net income 2022 160 B 2 139 M 2 139 M
Net cash 2022 134 B 1 790 M 1 790 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,37x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 1 031 B 13 811 M 13 811 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
