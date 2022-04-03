Log in
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/01 07:18:54 am EDT
186.15 INR   +1.69%
11:33aIndian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal
RE
04/01India's annual coal output up 8.6%, supply up 18.4%
RE
04/01Coal India's Fuel Offtake Rises Over 3% in March
MT
Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal

04/03/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Indian billionaire Adani speaking during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI, April 3 (Reuters) - India's southern Andhra Pradesh has canceled bids made for two separate tenders by India's Adani Enterprises to supply imported coal as the prices quoted were too high, two state government officials told Reuters.

It is the first time in recent years that a major government tender for imported coal has been canceled over high prices. Details on the cancellation have not been previously reported.

India has asked utilities to step up coal imports to address a domestic shortfall. However, expensive imports could add to the financial woes of state government-owned, debt-laden power distributors, which have overdue payments of nearly $15 billion to power generators.

Adani, India's largest coal trader, offered to supply last month 500,000 tonnes of South African coal at 40,000 rupees ($526.50) per tonne and another 750,000 tonnes at 17,480 rupees ($230.08) in January, the officials said.

Benchmark South African coal prices started rising in January to hit a monthly high of $176.50 per tonne in the wake of an export ban by Indonesia, extending the rise to a record $441.65 per tonne in March due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Both tenders were canceled because the prices quoted were too high, the officials said. Adani was the only bidder for the 500,000 tonnes tender, while Agarwal Coal, which had also bid for the 750,000 tonnes tender, had quoted a higher price than Adani, they said.

Adani and Agarwal Coal did not immediately respond to emails and calls seeking comment on Sunday.

India has cut supplies to the non-power sector as it faced two of its worst power shortages in recent years in October and March, despite record production by state-run near-monopoly Coal India Ltd.

One of the officials, B Sreedhar, managing director at Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corp Ltd, said the current power shortage was not as bad as the one in October, but said the state was living a "hand-to-mouth existence."

"We have not been able to build up stocks. Even though coal is available locally because of more mining, transportation is an issue," Sreedhar told Reuters.

Andhra Pradesh, which faced an electricity deficit of 7% during the last three days of March, floated a tender this week "for urgent procurement" of 100,000 tonnes of imported coal, the officials said.

Indian state government-owned utilities could import at least 2.6 million tonnes in the coming months to address summer power demand, equalling total buying in the last 24 months, other state government officials said.

The western Maharashtra state has floated a tender to procure 2 million tonnes of coal, while southern Tamil Nadu state could float tenders to procure 480,000 tonnes, senior officials there said.

Federal government-run NTPC Ltd floated a tender last month to import 1.25 million tonnes of coal.

($1 = 75.9731 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Ediitng by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.42% 2044.25 End-of-day quote.19.65%
COAL INDIA LIMITED 1.69% 186.15 Delayed Quote.27.46%
NTPC LTD 5.89% 142.95 Delayed Quote.14.91%
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 054 B 13 867 M 13 867 M
Net income 2022 163 B 2 144 M 2 144 M
Net cash 2022 158 B 2 084 M 2 084 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 9,66%
Capitalization 1 147 B 15 099 M 15 099 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 186,15 INR
Average target price 203,59 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED27.46%15 099
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED41.68%87 702
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED34.92%25 081
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED59.68%24 205
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED32.67%14 752
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.49.33%7 951