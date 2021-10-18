Log in
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Metals, energy stocks drive Indian stocks higher as commodity prices jump

10/18/2021 | 01:31am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit all-time highs on Monday, led by metals and energy stocks after a rally in commodity prices, while PNB Housing fell 5% after it called off a deal with Carlyle Group.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.87% at 18,498, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.86% to 61,832 by 0512 GMT.

The Nifty Metals index surged 3.9%, led by a 15% jump in Hindustan Zinc, as global zinc prices spiked on production cuts.

The Nifty Energy index rose 1.9% after crude prices hit their highest in years.

"While some commodity prices have cooled down, certain metals like zinc, aluminum and copper are surging. Crude prices have also hit multi-year year highs. For now, producers will likely benefit from this surge," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

The Nifty Bank index gained 1.1% after India's largest private-sector lender HDFC Bank rose over 2% to a record high after reporting a 17.6% jump in September-quarter profit over the weekend.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd fell 5% on Monday to their lowest since early-June after the mortgage lender scrapped a fund-raising deal with a group of investors, led by private-equity firm Carlyle Group.

Real estate developer Indiabulls Real Estate rose as much as 13.4% after it reported a quarterly net profit against a loss last year.

Investors are now looking to updates from industries after state-run Coal India temporarily stopped auctioning coal to non-power customers and reduced contracted supplies, potentially hurting companies in other industries as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED 1.31% 186.1 Delayed Quote.35.70%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 0.01% 1687.4 Delayed Quote.17.48%
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED 4.11% 346.95 End-of-day quote.45.23%
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED -1.62% 639.05 End-of-day quote.75.37%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.31% 51.45 Delayed Quote.63.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 023 B 13 639 M 13 639 M
Net income 2022 155 B 2 065 M 2 065 M
Net cash 2022 155 B 2 064 M 2 064 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,62x
Yield 2022 8,86%
Capitalization 1 133 B 15 102 M 15 100 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 183,80 INR
Average target price 186,95 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
S. Ghatak Choudhary Chief Financial Officer
Samiran Dutta Finance Director & Director
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED35.70%15 102
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.01%64 077
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED55.46%21 877
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED130.00%17 419
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED142.49%14 560
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED15.79%9 332