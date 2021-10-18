Metals, energy stocks drive Indian stocks higher as commodity prices jump

BENGALURU, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit all-time
highs on Monday, led by metals and energy stocks after a rally
in commodity prices, while PNB Housing fell 5% after it called
off a deal with Carlyle Group.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.87% at 18,498, while
the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.86% to 61,832 by 0512 GMT.
The Nifty Metals index surged 3.9%, led by a 15%
jump in Hindustan Zinc, as global zinc prices spiked
on production cuts.
The Nifty Energy index rose 1.9% after crude
prices hit their highest in years.
"While some commodity prices have cooled down, certain
metals like zinc, aluminum and copper are surging. Crude prices
have also hit multi-year year highs. For now, producers will
likely benefit from this surge," said AK Prabhakar, head of
research at IDBI Capital.
The Nifty Bank index gained 1.1% after India's
largest private-sector lender HDFC Bank rose over 2%
to a record high after reporting a 17.6% jump in
September-quarter profit over the weekend.
Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd fell 5% on
Monday to their lowest since early-June after the mortgage
lender scrapped a fund-raising deal with a group of investors,
led by private-equity firm Carlyle Group.
Real estate developer Indiabulls Real Estate rose
as much as 13.4% after it reported a quarterly net profit
against a loss last year.
Investors are now looking to updates from industries after
state-run Coal India temporarily stopped auctioning
coal to non-power customers and reduced contracted supplies,
potentially hurting companies in other industries as India
battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.
