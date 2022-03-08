Trafigura sees higher thermal coal prices, 3-5% supply shortage in 2022

NEW DELHI, March 8 (Reuters) - Global commodities trading
firm Trafigura expects thermal coal prices to remain high in the
near term due to an estimated supply shortage of 3-5% in 2022, a
senior executive said on Tuesday.
Prices of thermal coal, typically used to generate
electricity, have shot to record highs due to increased buying
by Europe as sanctions on Russia have cut off the bulk of its
gas supplies.
"On a fundamental basis, it looks to be very strong for
coal. The supply constraints are for real," said Siddharth
Choudhary, head of thermal coal for Trafigura in the Middle
East, North Africa and Indian Ocean region.
"While demand has increased post-COVID, supply has not been
able to pick up to meet demand," Choudhary said at the Engage
2.0 industry conference, adding Trafigura expected a 30 million
to 50 million tonnes thermal coal shortage in 2022.
Higher coal prices are bad news as the world battles
inflation with crude prices close to record highs due in part to
U.S. sanctions on Russian oil. Electricity prices in Europe have
shot up in the recent days due to fuel shortages.
"Russia with current sanctions looks like it will displace
80-90 million tonnes of coal on an annualized basis, a gap which
South Africa, Indonesia or Australia cannot fill," Choudhary
said, adding Europe's 2022 coal consumption was likely to inch
closer to 2018 levels.
China could import more coal over the next two to three
weeks due to higher local prices, but imports are likely to be
flat by the end of the year, he said.
India's imports could fall by as much as a fourth but that
would depend on higher production by state-run Coal India
, Choudhary said.
Choudhary said there were no alternatives as the prices of
all fuels are high.
"Everything related to energy is in deficit. So there is not
alternative. With the current crisis for Europe, coal looks to
be the best option," Choudhary said.
