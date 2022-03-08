Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trafigura sees higher thermal coal prices, 3-5% supply shortage in 2022

03/08/2022 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, March 8 (Reuters) - Global commodities trading firm Trafigura expects thermal coal prices to remain high in the near term due to an estimated supply shortage of 3-5% in 2022, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Prices of thermal coal, typically used to generate electricity, have shot to record highs due to increased buying by Europe as sanctions on Russia have cut off the bulk of its gas supplies.

"On a fundamental basis, it looks to be very strong for coal. The supply constraints are for real," said Siddharth Choudhary, head of thermal coal for Trafigura in the Middle East, North Africa and Indian Ocean region.

"While demand has increased post-COVID, supply has not been able to pick up to meet demand," Choudhary said at the Engage 2.0 industry conference, adding Trafigura expected a 30 million to 50 million tonnes thermal coal shortage in 2022.

Higher coal prices are bad news as the world battles inflation with crude prices close to record highs due in part to U.S. sanctions on Russian oil. Electricity prices in Europe have shot up in the recent days due to fuel shortages.

"Russia with current sanctions looks like it will displace 80-90 million tonnes of coal on an annualized basis, a gap which South Africa, Indonesia or Australia cannot fill," Choudhary said, adding Europe's 2022 coal consumption was likely to inch closer to 2018 levels.

China could import more coal over the next two to three weeks due to higher local prices, but imports are likely to be flat by the end of the year, he said.

India's imports could fall by as much as a fourth but that would depend on higher production by state-run Coal India , Choudhary said.

Choudhary said there were no alternatives as the prices of all fuels are high.

"Everything related to energy is in deficit. So there is not alternative. With the current crisis for Europe, coal looks to be the best option," Choudhary said. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED 0.24% 189.15 Delayed Quote.29.20%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.29% 556.54 Delayed Quote.2.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.17% 127.16 Delayed Quote.67.11%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.20% 179.23 Delayed Quote.1.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.76% 122.75 Delayed Quote.62.52%
WTI 1.45% 123.01 Delayed Quote.68.45%
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
12:50pTrafigura sees higher thermal coal prices, 3-5% supply shortage in 2022
RE
08:49aIndia expects private coal mines to produce at least 350 million tonnes by 2030
RE
06:24aCoal India Books Record Coal Supply of Over 608 Million Tonnes
MT
03/07Indian Indices Open the Week in Red; Oil & Natural Gas Soars 13%
MT
03/07Indian shares post fourth consecutive day of losses on surging oil prices
RE
03/07Coal India's Bharat Coking Coal Clocks 61% Jump in Output in February; Shares Climb 4%
MT
03/03Coal India Arm Set to Cross FY22 Production Target
MT
03/02Indian Indices End Lower on Wednesday; Maruti Suzuki India Plunges 6%
MT
03/01Coal India Books 12% Jump in Fuel Offtake in February; Shares Jump 4%
MT
02/25Indian Indices Rebound at the Close; Coal India Soars 9%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 051 B 13 659 M 13 659 M
Net income 2022 163 B 2 113 M 2 113 M
Net cash 2022 150 B 1 952 M 1 952 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,17x
Yield 2022 9,49%
Capitalization 1 166 B 15 143 M 15 143 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 189,15 INR
Average target price 201,68 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED29.20%15 107
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED21.99%80 220
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED19.18%23 287
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED47.10%22 474
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.11%14 163
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO. ,LTD.33.49%7 791