The reduction is carried out so that the resolutions set forth in the previous items on the proposed agenda, combined, shall not increase the Company's share capital or restricted equity (other than due to such adjustment of the reduction amount required to obtain an appropriate quotient value in accordance with the above). The reduction will entail that the quotient value of the share is adjusted downwards after registration of the previous resolution on the proposed agenda.

The proposed reduction is conditional upon that an increase of the share capital (including changes to the articles of association) as a result of which the share capital is restored, i.e. with an amount at least corresponding to the reduction, is carried out. The reduction of the share capital will thus be admissible without authorization from the Swedish Companies Registration Office or a general court.

The resolution shall be conditional upon the meeting also resolving in accordance with items 8, and 10 on the proposed agenda.

The Chairman of the board of directors, the CEO, or anyone appointed by the board of directors shall have the right to make any minor adjustments required to register the resolution.

Item 12. Resolution on an authorization for the board of directors to increase the share capital

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves on an authorization for the board of directors to - during the period until the next annual general meeting and at one or more occasions - resolve upon issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in situations where a directed issue is deemed more appropriate than a rights issue for the Company due to timing, commercial or similar reasons, such as the intention to broaden the Company's shareholder base with international or institutional investors. Payment may be made in cash, trough set-off of claims or otherwise be conditional. Through issuances resolved upon with support from the authorization the number of shares may be increased by no more than 500,000,000.

The Chairman of the board of directors, the CEO, or anyone appointed by the board of directors shall have the right to make any minor adjustments required to register the resolution.

Item 13 - Resolution regarding changes to the articles of association and reduction of the share capital without cancellation of shares subject to authorization from the Swedish Companies Registration Office or a general court

The board of directors proposes that the meeting resolves on (i) changes to the articles of association, and (ii) reduction of the share capital without cancellation of shares in accordance with the below. The proposals have been presented in order to enable further reduction of the share capital, subject to authorization from the Swedish Companies Registration Office or a general court, after registration of the other matters on the proposed agenda. The main purpose is to adapt the capital structure. The proposals shall be deemed as one proposal and therefore be adopted by the meeting as the same resolution.

(i) Changes to the articles of association