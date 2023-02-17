Coast Copper : Corporate Presentation- February 2023
02/17/2023 | 01:36pm EST
REDISCOVERING
THE HISTORICAL
EMPIRE AND
BENSON LAKE
MINES
Corporate Presentation
February 2023
Disclaimer
TSX-V: COCO
Forward Looking Statement
Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially and materially from what the Company currently foresees.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Coast Copper Corp, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on any other document or oral statement or on the completeness, accuracy or fairness of any such information and/or opinions. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance express or implied is made or given by or on behalf of Coast Copper Corp or any of its directors, employees or advisors, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise contained or referred to in this presentation.
Historical information provided in this presentation regarding the Company's projects or adjacent properties (in which Coast Copper has no ownership interest and thus no right to explore or mine) cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical mineral resource estimate(s) referenced herein as a current estimate and Coast Copper is not treating such as current mineral resource(s).
Qualified Persons
The Qualified Person responsible for the technical information in this presentation is Wade Barnes, P. Geo., Company Geological Consultant, who has approved the technical information included herein. Any reference to adjacent properties, historical estimates and resources should not be relied upon.
Adjacent Properties
This presentation contains information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.
Corporate Drivers
TSX-V: COCO
Team
Coast Copper is led by a group of individuals who have worked in the mineral exploration industry for a collective 175 years, with a strong technical emphasis and good marketing connections.
Strategy
To continue creating value with our existing mineral properties while at the same time pursuing other opportunities, emphasis on brown-field projects that have copper/gold resource and room to grow.
Capital Structure
Tightly held share structure with management/directors/employees/ friends owning over 44% of the issued and outstanding common shares
Projects
Coast Copper's current focus is on its optioned Empire Mine Property located on northern Vancouver Island, where it has the option to purchase a 100% in the property (by making staged cash/share payments and expenditure requirements). The Company has additional mineral assets located throughout B.C.
Company Snapshot
TSX-V: COCO
Share Structure (as at February 16, 2023)
TSX Venture Trading Symbol
"COCO"
Shares Outstanding
64,001,690
Options I/O
5,645,000 at average $0.11
Shareholder Breakdown
Warrants I/O
7,498,154 at $0.15
8,000,000 at $0.10
Fully Diluted
85,144,844
Share Price
$0.07
Market Capitalization
$4.48 M
Working Capitalization
$-64,725 at September 30, 2022 *
On October 18, 2022, Coast Copper closed the sale of the Red Chris Properties to Skeena Resources Ltd for $3 million ($1.5m cash, $1.5m shares). On closing the Company received $250,000 cash and $250,000 shares. Additional payments will be made every 6 months.
35%
44%
Directors,
Retail
Management,
Employees and
Friends
21%
Institutional
Stock Chart from QuoteMedia
Why Invest in Copper?
TSX-V: COCO
In 2020, Canadian mines produced 475,898 tonnes of copper in concentrate, with over half originating from British Columbia. This is a 12% decrease from the previous year, which can be attributed to decreased production levels due to COVID-19.
Canadian Federal Government Critical Minerals Strategy¹
Canada has outlined 31 critical minerals, 6 are initially prioritized in the strategy for their distinct potential to spur Canadian economic growth and their necessity as inputs for priority supply chains.
These 6 critical elements are: Lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt,copper and rare earth elements. These will be the initial focus of federal investments.
To enable the exploration of critical minerals, a new30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit is being introduced that would be available to investors under certain flow-through shares agreements to support specific exploration expenditures incurred in Canada. This tax credit applicable to the 6 critical elements.
Copper is a powerhouse metal
From smart homes to electric vehicles and energy storage, copper's versatility makes it core to a variety of energy- efficient and renewable energy sources.
Copper is a sustainable metal
Copper is critical for urbanization, economic development and a sustainable future.
Copper is one of the few materials that does not degrade or lose its chemical and physical properties during the recycling process.
Coast Copper's projects are in a favourable and proven jurisdiction for copper exploration
