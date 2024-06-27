REDISCOVERING
THE HISTORICAL
EMPIRE AND
BENSON LAKE
MINES
Corporate Presentation
June 2024
Corporate Drivers
Team
Coast Copper is led by a group of individuals who have worked in the mineral exploration industry for a collective 175 years, with a strong technical emphasis and good marketing connections.
Capital Structure
Tightly held share structure with management/directors/employees/ friends owning over 55% of the issued and outstanding common shares.
Projects
Coast Copper's current focus is on its Empire Mine Property located on northern Vancouver Island. The Company has additional mineral assets located throughout BC.
Strategy
To continue creating value with our existing mineral properties while at the same time pursuing other opportunities, emphasis on brown-field projects that have copper/gold resource and room to grow.
Company Snapshot
Directors and Management
Adam Travis, CEO & Director
Dr. Fletcher Morgan, Chair
Dale Wallster, Director
Dan Berkshire, Director
Tim Thiessen, CFO & Corporate Secretary
Wade Barnes, Geological Consultant and QP
Share Structure (as at June 18, 2024)
TSX Venture Trading Symbol
"COCO"
Shares Outstanding
74,551,690
Options I/O
6,360,000 at average $0.09
Warrants I/O
8,000,000 at $0.10 (exp Sep 28, 2024)
8,897,000 at $0.12 (exp May 15, 2027)
Fully Diluted
97,808,690
Share Price
$0.065
Market Capitalization
$4.84 M
Working Capital
$877,918 at March 31, 2024*
Directors, Management,
Employees and Friends account
for 55% of the I/O shares
Stock Chart - 1 Year
Stock Chart from QuoteMedia
- On October 18, 2022, Coast Copper closed the sale of the Red Chris Properties to Skeena Resources Ltd for $3 million ($1.5m cash, $1.5m shares). On closing the Company received $250,000 cash and $250,000 shares. Additional payments are being received every 6 months.
* Coast Copper completed a financing on May 16, 2024 for a total of $525,000
Why Invest in Copper?
In 2020, Canadian mines produced 475,898 tonnes of copper in concentrate, with over half originating from British Columbia. This is a 12% decrease from the previous year, which can be attributed to decreased production levels due to COVID-19.
Canadian Federal Government Critical Minerals Strategy¹
- Canada has outlined 31 critical minerals, 6 are initially prioritized in the strategy for their distinct potential to spur Canadian economic growth and their necessity as inputs for priority supply chains.
- These 6 critical elements are: Lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earth elements. These will be the initial focus of federal investments.
- To enable the exploration of critical minerals, a new 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit is being introduced that would be available to investors under certain flow-through shares agreements to support specific exploration expenditures incurred in Canada. This tax credit applicable to the 6 critical elements.
Copper is a powerhouse metal
- From smart homes to electric vehicles and energy storage, copper's versatility makes it core to a variety of energy- efficient and renewable energy sources.
Copper is a sustainable metal
- Copper is critical for urbanization, economic development and a sustainable future.
- Copper is one of the few materials that does not degrade or lose its chemical and physical properties during the recycling process.
Coast Copper's projects are in a favourable and proven jurisdiction for copper exploration
Coast Copper British Columbia Properties
Empire Mine Property (Cu-Au-Fe-Co,Fe-oxideCu-Au)
- Located on Northern Vancouver Island.
- 100% owned mineral titles. Option to purchase the crown grants.
- Key focus for the Company.
- Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 81,322 oz AuEq grading 3.52 g/t Au and 0.50% Cu [4.258 g/t AuEq] contained within 0.59 million metric tonnes (using a NSR cut-off of $30 CDN)².
Knob Hill NW Property (Au-Cu-Ag-Mo)
- 100% owned on Northern Vancouver Island.
- Located at the western end of a 50 km trend that originates at BHP Minerals Canada Ltd. (Utah Mines Ltd.) past producing Island Copper Mine.
Scottie West Property (Au)
- 100% owned Northern BC. Property located adjacent to Scottie Resources Corp.
- 2023 work confirmed and expanded upon 3 regional structures and vein systems.
Home Brew Property (Au)
- 100% owned in Central BC.
- Adjacent to Gold Mountains Mining's past producing Elk Mine.
Sully Property (Ag-Pb-Zn)
- 100% owned in Central BC.
- Adjacent to PJX Resources Inc's massive sulphide zinc, lead and silver discoveries and approximately 35 km east of the past producing Sullivan Mine.
See appendix slides for details on Coast Copper's other Projects
Northern Vancouver Island
Benefits of working on Northern Vancouver
Island
- Resource friendly environment (logging, quarries, gravel pits, past producing mines).
- BC Government initiatives to encourage mineral exploration such as sponsoring Airborne Geophysical Surveys & detailed Geoscience studies, including a 2019 study examining the magma-carbonate contacts in the Merry Widow mountain area to create a predictive tool to aid in future exploration for copper- gold-cobalt-silver skarn deposits.
- Good infrastructure including:
- extensive network of both mainline and secondary logging roads;
- power generation plants;
- limestone quarry bordering property and;
- port facilities located within 1 hours' drive at Port Alice and Port McNeil.
- Low Property elevation allows for year-round exploration work.
Empire Mine Property Highlights
The Empire Mine Property covers:
• 28 mineral occurrences,
• 3 past producing open pit and
2 underground past producing mines (magnetite, copper, gold, and silver),
• Merry Widow Mine: Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 81,322 oz AuEq grading 3.52 g/t Au and 0.50% Cu
[4.258 g/t AuEq] contained within 0.59 million metric tonnes (using a NSR cutoff of $30 CDN)² [April 26, 2023].
• Benson Lake Mine: 1972 records and maps from Cominco Ltd. indicate the Benson Lake Mine hosts 454,500 tonnes at 0.59 g/t Au and 1.3% Cu classified as "measured and indicated" with an inferred 2,700,000 tonnes at 1.7% Cu ³.
• On May 28, 2024 Coast Copper elected to complete the Empire Mine Option Agreement early, earning a 100% ownership in the mineral claims.
• Option to purchase the crown grants. See appendix for terms.
Empire Mine Coast Copper Drilling
Coast Copper has completed two small drill programs totaling 3,829.7 m in 29 diamond drillholes on the Empire Mine Property.
Highlights include:
- Broader intercepts included: MW21-004:1.67 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu over 34.92 m; MW21- 007: 1.84 g/t Au and 0.20% Cu over 39.54 m; MW21-008:1.63 g/t Au and 0.46% Cu over 42.77 m and MW21-013:1.22 g/t Au and 0.39% Cu over 51.06 m.
- High-gradeintercepts included: MW21-004:8.15 g/t Au and 0.57% Cu over 4.86 m; MW21-007:18.00 g/t Au and 1.55% Cu over 3.23 m; and MW21-008:4.69 g/t Au and 0.34% Cu over 10.80 m.
- New discovery at Raven Bluff included MW21- 016 of 7.18 g/t Au and 3.17% Cu over 16.28m.
- Rediscovered the Raven Pit, assays included 6.2 g/t Au over 1.67m followed by 2.03m grading 0.36 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu in MW21- 017.
2023 Merry Widow Open Pit Resource
On May 23, 2023, Coast Copper announced a high-gradegold-copper mineral resource estimate for the Merry Widow open pit on the Empire Mine Property.
The report was filed on July 7, 2023. Highlights from Coast Copper's 2023
MRE include:
- Geological proof of concept that copper-gold-magnetite mineralization is structurally controlled at intersections of both thrust and high angle faults, in addition to dyke margins,
- Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 81,322 oz AuEq grading 3.52 g/t Au and 0.50% Cu [4.258 g/t AuEq] contained within 0.59 million metric tonnes ("MT") (using a NSR cut-off of $30 CDN) ².
- Increase in average grade, and resource constrained to "reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction" pit shell,
- Conservative metal recoveries assumption of 60% Au and 77% Cu based on limited 2008 metallurgical work,
- Global in-situ strip ratio of 5.5:1.0 based on a conservative 50-degree pit slope angle,
- Geological model indicates potential targets on strike and at depth of current 2023 MRE,
- Merry Widow 2023 MRE represents only 200 m strike length of an overall >2 km trend.
Footnote ²
