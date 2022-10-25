Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Coast Copper Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COCO   CA1903401091

COAST COPPER CORP.

(COCO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:34 2022-10-24 am EDT
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
12:34pCoast Copper : Corporate Presentation- October 2022
PU
10/18Coast Copper Corp. Closes $3 Million Red Chris Properties Sale
CI
10/18Coast Copper Closes $3 Million Red Chris Properties Sale
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coast Copper : Corporate Presentation- October 2022

10/25/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDISCOVERING

THE HISTORICAL

EMPIRE AND

BENSON LAKE

MINES

Corporate Presentation

October 2022

Disclaimer

TSX-V: COCO

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially and materially from what the Company currently foresees.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Coast Copper Corp, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on any other document or oral statement or on the completeness, accuracy or fairness of any such information and/or opinions. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance express or implied is made or given by or on behalf of Coast Copper Corp or any of its directors, employees or advisors, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise contained or referred to in this presentation.

Historical information provided in this presentation regarding the Company's projects or adjacent properties (in which Coast Copper has no ownership interest and thus no right to explore or mine) cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical mineral resource estimate(s) referenced herein as a current estimate and Coast Copper is not treating such as current mineral resource(s).

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical information in this presentation is Wade Barnes, P. Geo., Company Geological Consultant, who has approved the technical information included herein. Any reference to adjacent properties, historical estimates and resources should not be relied upon.

Adjacent Properties

This presentation contains information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

coastcoppercorp.com | 2

Corporate Drivers

TSX-V: COCO

Team

Coast Copper is led by a group of individuals who have worked in the mineral exploration industry for a collective 160 years, with a strong technical emphasis and good marketing connections.

Strategy

To continue creating value with our existing mineral properties while at the same time pursuing other opportunities, emphasis on brown-field projects that have copper/gold resource and room to grow.

Capital Structure

Tightly held share structure with Management/Directors/Related Parties owning over 41% of the issued and outstanding common shares

Projects

Coast Copper's current focus is on its optioned Empire Mine Property located on northern Vancouver Island, where it has the option to purchase a 100% in the property (by making staged cash/share payments and expenditure requirements). The Company has additional mineral assets located throughout B.C.

coastcoppercorp.com | 3

Company Snapshot

TSX-V: COCO

Share Structure (as at October 18, 2022)

TSX Venture Trading Symbol

"COCO"

Shares Outstanding

64,001,690

Options I/O

4,190,000 at average $0.13

Shareholder Breakdown

Warrants I/O

7,498,151 at $0.15

8,000,000 at $0.10

Fully Diluted

83,689,841

Share Price

$0.055

Market Capitalization

$3.52 M

Working Capitalization

-$20,255 at June 30, 2022 *

  • On September 28, 2022, Coast Copper closed a financing of $400,000 issuing 8,000,000 common shares and 8,000,000 warrants.
  • On October 18, 2022, Coast Copper closed the sale of the Red Chris Properties for $3 million. On closing the Company received $250,000 cash and $250,000 shares.

TSX-V: COCO

38%

41%

Directors,

Retail

Management,

Insiders/related

parties

21%

Institutional

coastcoppercorp.com | 4

Stock Chart from QuoteMedia

Coast Copper British Columbia Properties

TSX-V: COCO

Scottie West Property (Au)

  • 100% Owned Northern B.C. Property located adjacent to Scottie Gold.
  • Recently optioned to Goldplay Mining whereby Goldplay has an option to earn 70% by making aggregate cash payments of $500,000, issuing common shares with a total value of $500,000 and incurring $1,000,000 of exploration expenditures over a 4-year period.

Knob Hill NW Property (Au-Cu-Ag-Mo)

  • 100% Owned on Northern Vancouver Island.
  • Located at the western end of a 50 km trend that originates at the past producing Island Copper Mine.

Empire Mine Property (Key Asset) (Cu-Au-Fe-Co,Fe-oxideCu-Au)

  • Located on Northern Vancouver Island.
  • Option to purchase 100%
  • Key focus for the Company

Red Chris Properties (Cu-Au)

On October 18, 2022, the Company closed the Red Chris Properties sale with an arms-length reporting issuer who will purchase the Red Chris Properties for an aggregate purchase price of $3,000,000 in cash and shares.

Home Brew Property (Au)

100% Owned in Central B.C.

Adjacent to the past producing Elk Mine (currently being revitalized as a conventional open pit mine with a 10-year mine life).

Shovelnose South

Property (Au- Ag)

100% Owned in Central B.C.

Southern end of the Spence's Bridge group

Ample Opportunities for Discovery

coastcoppercorp.com | 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coast Copper Corp. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 16:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COAST COPPER CORP.
12:34pCoast Copper : Corporate Presentation- October 2022
PU
10/18Coast Copper Corp. Closes $3 Million Red Chris Properties Sale
CI
10/18Coast Copper Closes $3 Million Red Chris Properties Sale
AQ
10/18An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of Red Chris properties from Coast Copper Co..
CI
09/28Coast Copper Closes Financing of $400,000 and Provides Update on its Empire Mine Option..
AQ
09/28Coast Copper Corp. Provides Update on Its Empire Mine Option Agreement and Red Chris Pr..
CI
09/28Coast Copper Corp. announced that it has received CAD 0.4 million in funding
CI
09/19Coast copper announces non-brokered financing of up to $400,000
AQ
09/16Coast Copper Announces Non-Brokered Financing of up to $400,000
AQ
09/16Coast Copper Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.4 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,28 M -0,93 M -0,93 M
Net cash 2021 1,57 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,52 M 2,57 M 2,57 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart COAST COPPER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Coast Copper Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adam Travis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tim Thiessen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Fletcher Morgan Chairman
Dale Wallster Independent Director
Dan Berkshire Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAST COPPER CORP.-57.69%3
NUCOR18.05%34 631
ARCELORMITTAL-17.53%19 419
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.55.08%17 578
TATA STEEL LIMITED-8.95%14 951
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION11.50%12 959