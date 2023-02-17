Advanced search
    COCO   CA1903401091

COAST COPPER CORP.

(COCO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:16:56 2023-02-17 am EST
0.0650 CAD   -7.14%
Coast Copper : Corporate Presentation- February 2023
PU
Coast Copper : Empire Mine Property Presentation- February 2023
PU
01/26Coast Copper Announces 2023 AGM Results
AQ
Coast Copper : Empire Mine Property Presentation- February 2023

02/17/2023 | 01:36pm EST
REDISCOVERING

THE HISTORICAL

EMPIRE AND

BENSON LAKE

MINES

Empire Mine Property

Presentation

February 2023

TSX-V: COCO

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially and materially from what the Company currently foresees.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Coast Copper Exploration Limited, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on any other document or oral statement or on the completeness, accuracy or fairness of any such information and/or opinions. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance express or implied is made or given by or on behalf of Coast Copper Exploration Limited or any of its directors, employees or advisors, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise contained or referred to in this presentation. Historical information provided in this presentation regarding the Company's projects or adjacent properties (in which Coast Copper has no ownership interest and thus no right to explore or mine) cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical mineral resource estimate(s) referenced herein as a current estimate and Coast Copper is not treating such as current mineral resource(s).

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical information in this presentation is Wade Barnes, P. Geo., Company Geological Consultant, who has approved the technical information included herein. Any reference to adjacent properties, historical estimates and resources should not be relied upon.

Adjacent Properties

This presentation contains information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Coast Copper British Columbia Properties

TSX-V: COCO

Knob Hill NW Property (Au-Cu-Ag-Mo)

  • 100% Owned on Northern Vancouver Island.
  • Located at the western end of a 50 km trend that originates at the past producing Island Copper Mine.

Empire Mine Property (Key Asset) (Cu-Au-Fe-Co,Fe-oxideCu-Au)

  • Located on Northern Vancouver Island.
  • Option to purchase 100%
  • Past producer of Fe-Cu-Au
  • Focused on expanding Cu-Au-Fe- Co resource

Scottie West Property (Au)

  • 100% Owned Northern B.C. Property located adjacent to Scottie Gold.
  • 2021 work included the discovery of several multi-gram gold assays in both grab samples and channel samples.

Home Brew Property (Au)

  • 100% Owned in Central B.C.
  • Adjacent to the past producing Elk Mine (currently being revitalized as a conventional open pit mine with a 10-year mine life).

Shovelnose South

Property (Au- Ag)

  • 100% Owned in Central B.C.
  • Southern end of the Spence's
    Bridge group

See Appendix One for details on Coast Copper's other projects

Northern Vancouver Island

TSX-V: COCO

Benefits of working on Northern Vancouver

Island

  • Resource friendly environment (logging, quarries, gravel pits, past producing mines).
  • BC Government initiatives to encourage mineral exploration such as sponsoring Airborne Geophysical Surveys & detailed Geoscience studies, including a 2019 study examining the magma-carbonate contacts in the Merry Widow mountain area to create a predictive tool to aid in future exploration for copper-gold-cobalt-silver skarn deposits.
  • Good infrastructure including:
    • extensive network of both mainline and secondary logging roads;
    • power generation plants;
    • limestone quarry bordering property and;
    • port facilities located within 1 hours' drive at Port Alice and Port McNeil.
  • Low Property elevation allows for year-round exploration work.

Empire Mine Property Acquisition

TSX-V: COCO

Coast Copper optioned the Empire Mine Property in September 2020.

Highlights of the Property include:

  • 33 mineral claims and 57 fee simple crown grants covering approximately 15,746 ha,
  • 23 mineral occurrences, including 3 past producing open pit and two underground past producing mines for magnetite, copper, gold, and silver,
  • Easy access throughout Property providing year- round exploration using the large network of forest service roads,
  • Two main mineralized horizons/trends with the Merry Widow trend and the Old Sport Horizon/Benson Lake,
  • Prospective strike length is over 5 km on the eastern side of the Merry Widow Pluton, the remaining 12 km contact zones are underexplored.

See Appendix Two for Empire Mine Property deal terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coast Copper Corp. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 18:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
