2023 - 24 Gender Equality Reporting Submitted By: Coast Entertainment Operations Limited 22104529106

Date Created: 20-06-2024 #Workplace Overview Workplace Overview - Policies & Strategies *1.1 Do you have formal policies and/or formal strategies in place that support gender equality in the workplace? This question asks whether your organisation has 'policies' and/or 'strategies' in place that support gender equality in the workplace and what the policies and/or strategies include. These areas are considered key to achieving gender diversity in the composition of your workforce. If you do not have a policy and/or strategy in place, you will have the opportunity to indicate why. Yes Policy 1.1a Do the formal policies and/or formal strategies include any of the following? Recruitment; Retention; Performance management processes; Promotions; Succession planning; Training and development; Talent identification/identification of high potentials; Key performance indicators for managers relating to gender equality; Gender and other aspects of diversity Provide details: *1.2 Does your organisation have any targets to address gender equality in your workplace? A target is an achievable, time-framed goal that an organisation can set to focus its efforts. A gender balance target is a goal for a specific group of people. No Workplace Overview - Governing Bodies

Date Created: 20-06-2024 1.4 Identify your organisation/s' governing body or bodies Governing bodies are the group of people who formulate policy and direct the affairs of an institution in partnership with the managers. The core role of a governing body is the governance of an organisation. Governing bodies: include voluntary boards of not-for-profit organisations

not-for-profit organisations are not a diversity council or committee

are not a global diversity and inclusion team. Some organisations have common types of governing bodies. For: private or publicly listed companies - the governing body is one or more directors or a board of directors

trusts - the governing body is the trustee

partnerships - the governing body will be all or some partners (if they are elected)

religious structures - the governing body is a canonical advisor, bishop or archbishop

any other structure - the governing body is the management committee. If you share a governing body with your parent organisation, then your governing body is the same as your parent's You are required to provide details of each organisation's governing body. A governing body is defined as the one that has primary responsibility for the organisation's governance. As such, you must only report one governing body for each organisation covered in this report. Please note: You must tick the organisation/s this governing body relates to.

If there are multiple organisations covered in this report you must tick all that relate to this particular governing body.

If this governing body does not cover all organisations, you should add another governing body after saving this one.

If you have already ticked an organisation in another governing body in this report, you must not tick it again below . Organisation: Coast Entertainment Operations Limited *A. To your knowledge, is this governing body also reported in a different submission group for this year's Gender Equality Reporting? No *B. What is the name of your governing body? Coast Entertainment Holdings Board of Directors *C. What type of governing body does this organisation have? The type of governing body should be the one that has primary responsibility for

Date Created: 20-06-2024 the governance of each organisation ticked above. Board of Directors *D. How many members are in the governing body and who holds the predominant Chair position? A Chair is the person who leads and chairs meetings of the governing body. In the situation of rotating Chair position for the meetings, the predominant gender of the people acting as Chairs for the meeting during the reporting period should be used. X' is a voluntary option to cover members who do not identify as either male or female as defined in the reporting guide. Female (F) Male (M) X Chair 0 1 0 Members 1 3 0 (excluding chairs) *E. Do you have formal policies and/or formal strategies in place to support and achieve gender equality in this organisation's governing body? Yes Selected value: Strategy E.1 Do the formal policies and/or formal strategies include any of following? Selection process for governing body members F. Does this organisation's governing body have limits on the terms of its Chair and/or Members? Yes Enter maximum length of term in years. If the term limit does not relate to a full year, record the part year as a decimal amount. For the Chair: 3 For the Members: 3 *G. Has a target been set on the representation of women on this governing body? A target is an achievable, time-framed goal that an organisation can set to focus its efforts. A gender balance target is a goal for a specific group of people, in this case the governing body or board. Targets are different from quotas in that they are set by an organisation to suit their own results and timeframes. Quotas are set by an external body with the authority to impose them.

Date Created: 20-06-2024 Yes G.1 Percentage (%) of target: 30 G.2 Year of target to be reached: 2025-12-31 #Action on gender equality Action on Gender Equality - Pay Equity and Gender Pay Gap Gender Pay Equity is when women and men receive equal pay for work of the same or similar value, however, it is not just about ensuring women and men performing the same role are paid the same but also about ensuring women and men performing different work of equal and comparable value are paid equitably. This is a legal requirement in Australia. The gender pay gap is not to be confused with gender pay equity. The gender pay gap is the difference in average or median earnings between women and men and is usually a consequence of disadvantages employees face in the workplace. Gender pay gaps are also not a direct comparison of like roles. Gender pay gaps are a useful way to monitor the different earning capacities of women and men across organisations, industries, and the workforce as a whole.. Employers need to be actively working to understand and address their pay equity and gender pay gaps. The first step in improving your organisation's pay equality and gender pay gap is to conduct your own pay gap analysis and understand what's driving any differentials *2.1 Do you have formal policies and/or formal strategies on equal remuneration (pay equity and the gender pay gap) between women and men?

Date Created: 20-06-2024 This question focuses on the policies and/or strategies your organisation has in place related to equal remuneration (pay equity and the gender pay gap) between women and men. If you do not have policies and/or strategies in place, you will have the opportunity to indicate why. The policies or strategies may be stand alone and/or contained within another strategy/policy. Yes Policy *2.1a Do the formal policies and/or formal strategies include any of the following? To ensure no gender bias occurs at any point in the remuneration review process (for example at commencement, at annual salary reviews, out-of-cycle pay reviews, and performance reviews); To implement and/or maintain a transparent and rigorous performance assessment process *2.2 Have you analysed your payroll to determine if there are any remuneration gaps between women and men (e.g. conducted a gender pay gap analysis)? This question focuses on the actions your organisation has taken in relation to gender remuneration. Specifically, it asks if and when you have conducted a remuneration gap analysis and if so, whether you took any actions as a result. If you have not taken any action, you will have the opportunity to indicate why. Yes *2.2a What type of gender remuneration gap analysis has been undertaken? A like-for-like gap analysis which compares the same or similar roles of equal or comparable value *2.2b When was the most recent gender remuneration gap analysis undertaken? Within the last 1-2 years *2.2c Did you take any actions as a result of your gender remuneration gap analysis? Yes

Date Created: 20-06-2024 Identified cause/s of the gaps; Corrected instances of unequal pay' You may also provide more detail below on the gender remuneration gap analysis that was undertaken. Action on Gender Equality - Employee Consultation *2.4 Have you consulted with employees on issues concerning gender equality in your workplace during the reporting period? Employee consultation is a formalised way to collect information about your employees 'views on the workplace, what is working well and what could be improved. This question asks if you have consulted your employees about gender equality issues in the workplace during the reporting period. Examples of issues can include: parental leave entitlements and related processes, like keep-in-touch and return- to-work programs

keep-in-touch and return- to-work programs flexible working arrangements

gender pay equity

representation of women in management

recruitment of women in non-traditional areas

non-traditional areas sexual harassment or discrimination. Yes Provide furthur details on the employee consultation process. *2.4a How did you consult employees? Employee experience survey; Consultative committee or group *2.4b Who did you consult? ALL staff *2.5 Do you have formal policies and/or formal strategies in place to ensure employees are consulted and have input on issues concerning gender equality in the workplace? Yes Policy