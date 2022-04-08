Coastal Capital Acquisition : CCAJ Changes SIC CODE to Office of Holdings - 6719

Jacksonville, FL - (March 31, 2022), Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCmarkets: CCAJ), is primarily engaged in holding the equity/security interests of ongoing concern companies for the purpose of affecting the management decisions thereof.

About Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. (www.coastalcapitalac.com, US Stock Ticker: CCAJ)

Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. has changed its direction and SIC code from a SPAC, Blank Check & Shell to Holding Offices(SIC CODE 6719), The Company's intent to identify prospective target businesses will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region while addressing the needs of a new acquisition and taking an active role in the management decisions thereof. To date there have not occurred any mergers, acquisitions, or business combinations by CCAC.

Forward-looking statements:

The statements made in this press release, which are not historical facts, may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forwardlooking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

