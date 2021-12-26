Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Coastal Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    501831   INE377E01016

COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(501831)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

12/26/2021 | 03:38am EST
Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui speaks during the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism.

Chen, in his post since 2016, will move to another role and Ma Xingrui, governor of the coastal economic powerhouse Guangdong province since 2017, has replaced him, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday. It gave no other details.

United Nations researchers and human rights activists estimate more than one million Muslims have been detained in camps in western China's Xinjiang region. China rejects accusations of abuse, describing the camps as vocational centres designed to combat extremism, and in late 2019 said all people in the camps had "graduated".

Chen, 66, is a member of China's politburo and is widely considered to be the senior official responsible for the security crackdown in Xinjiang. He was sanctioned last year by the United States.

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law a ban on imports from Xinjiang over concerns about forced labour, provoking an angry Chinese condemnation.

Some foreign lawmakers and parliaments, as well as the U.S. secretaries of state in both the Biden and Trump administrations, have labelled the treatment of Uyghurs genocide.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 3 000 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED59.97%40
MOWI ASA8.59%12 114
SALMAR ASA19.26%7 976
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA11.23%4 531
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED43.38%2 718
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA18.24%2 364