Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Coastal Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    501831   INE377E01016

COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(501831)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicron cases detected

01/09/2022 | 07:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wearing protective masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - The northern coastal city of Tianjin began testing its population of around 14 million on Sunday after at least two local cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant were detected, state media reported.

Residents in four districts would be tested over the next 24 hours while other districts would be tested the next day, the Tianjin government said.

Residents will only get the green health code necessary to travel once they receive a negative result, it said.

The city advised residents not to leave town for unnecessary reasons, the government said late on Saturday. So far no full lockdown order has been given.

The Tianjin outbreak poses risks to Beijing and the upcoming Winter Olympics, because of the large number of commuters working and living in the two cities, the state-owned Global Times said, citing an unnamed immunologist.

Commuters to Tianjin from Beijing have been asked to stay away, Xinhua reported.

It comes after local transmission of the imported Omicron variant was found in the southern city of Guangzhou, according to a national health official in December, though the number of cases was not disclosed.

China reported 165 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 8, up from 159 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 92 were locally transmitted,according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from95 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxiprovinces.

China reported 46 new asymptomatic cases, which itclassifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 52 aday earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,619 confirmed casesas of Jan 8.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
01/07Chinese coal traders shrug off Indonesian coal export ban
RE
01/06Canada's Merchandise Trade Surplus Widened to $3.1 Billion in November; Adds Commentary..
MT
01/04WRAPUP 2-U.S. manufacturing cools but globally factories take Omicron risks in their st..
RE
01/04China coal futures surge on supply worries amid Indonesia export ban
RE
01/03Brazil's Bolsonaro Taken to Hospital for Possible Abdominal Obstruction
DJ
01/02Israel strikes Hamas targets after rocket fire
RE
01/01Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
2021Coastal Contracts Completes JV with Mexican State-owned Petroleos Mexicanos; Shares Ral..
MT
2021Germany to pull the plug on three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
2021Hurtigruten Group Secures $28 Million Loan Facility
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 3 271 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float -
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED-3.88%44
MOWI ASA-0.24%12 159
SALMAR ASA-1.22%7 975
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA0.58%4 665
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.13%2 837
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA1.50%2 462