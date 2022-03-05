Drone footage shows ongoing wildfire in South Korea

"We successfully protected the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant, the LNG gas storage as well as the transmission lines," Minister of Korea Forest Service, Choi Byeong-am, told reporters.

Choi added that authorities are aiming to extinguish the fire before sunset, mobilising more than 3,000 firefighters, 236 fire trucks and 57 helicopters.

More than 6,000 people were evacuated from the area yesterday, however most of them returned home, with 673 people remaining in temporary shelters as of 8:30 a.m. (2330GMT March 3), KFS said. At least 116 residential properties have been destroyed.