  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Coastal Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    501831   INE377E01016

COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(501831)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Drone footage shows ongoing wildfire in South Korea

03/05/2022 | 02:42am EST
STORY: The government issued a natural disaster alert after a wildfire broke out near the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant in the eastern coastal county of Uljin on Friday.

"We successfully protected the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant, the LNG gas storage as well as the transmission lines," Minister of Korea Forest Service, Choi Byeong-am, told reporters.

Choi added that authorities are aiming to extinguish the fire before sunset, mobilising more than 3,000 firefighters, 236 fire trucks and 57 helicopters.

More than 6,000 people were evacuated from the area yesterday, however most of them returned home, with 673 people remaining in temporary shelters as of 8:30 a.m. (2330GMT March 3), KFS said. At least 116 residential properties have been destroyed.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 4 187 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float -
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED13.48%55
MOWI ASA4.65%12 569
SALMAR ASA7.83%8 588
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA4.41%4 772
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.03%2 804
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA10.71%2 646