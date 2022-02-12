Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Coastal Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    501831   INE377E01016

COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(501831)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

02/12/2022 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UDIPI, India (Reuters) - Ayesha Imthiaz, a devout Indian Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of devotion to the Prophet Mohammad, says a move by her college to expel hijab-wearing girls is an insult that will force her to chose between religion and education.

"The humiliation of being asked to leave my classroom for wearing a head scarf by college officials has shaken my core belief," said the 21-year-old student from southern Karnataka's Udupi district, where protests over the head covering ban began.

"My religion has been questioned and insulted by a place which I had considered as a temple of education," she told Reuters.

"It is more like telling us you chose between your religion or education, that's a wrong thing," she said after studying for five years at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial college in Udupi.

Several Muslim girls who protested the ban had received threatening calls and were forced to stay indoors, she added.

College officials say students are allowed to wear the hijab on campus and only asked them to take it off inside the classroom.

Udupi is one of three districts in Karnataka's religiously sensitive coastal region, which is a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The stand-off has increased fear and anger among minority Muslims, who say the country's constitution grants them the freedom to wear what they want. Protests over the ban have escalated, with hundreds demonstrating this month in Kolkata and Chennai.

Last week, a judge at the state's high court referred petitions challenging the ban to a larger panel.

The issue is being closely watched internationally as a test of religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

The U.S. Office of International Religious Freedom (IRF) on Friday said the hijab bans "violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls."

In response, India's foreign ministry on Saturday said outside comments over internal issues were not welcome and the matter was under judicial review.

Imthiaz and six other Muslim girls protesting the ban say they are determined to fight for their religious freedom in the face of some hardline Hindu students and even some of their friends.

"It is really hurtful to see our own friends going against us and telling 'I have a problem with you wearing the hijab'...its affected our bonds and mental health," Imthiaz said.

(Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Sunil Kataria


© Reuters 2022
All news about COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
02/11Atlantic Coastal Acquisition, Essentium End Merger Agreement by Mutual Agreement
MT
02/10Thailand scrambles to contain second oil leak off east coast
RE
02/10French national among six killed in Benin attack, sources say
RE
02/10French national among six killed in Benin attack, sources say
RE
02/09China's Zhejiang approves new $1.1 billion coal-fired power plant
RE
02/08India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests
RE
02/07Denmark's Ørsted Shops For New Wind Farm Sites in US
MT
02/07Phoenix, Eight Other Sun Belt Regions Emerge as Top Migration Destinations of 2021, Red..
MT
02/07Factbox-Who was Ahmaud Arbery?
RE
02/07SOUTH KOREA'S FISHERIES OUTPUT RISES : Fisheries Ministry
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 4 533 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED22.84%60
MOWI ASA13.80%13 957
SALMAR ASA10.23%8 954
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA16.36%5 430
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.69%2 993
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA20.77%2 947