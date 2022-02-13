Indian muslim women rally against hijab ban

Protesters held posters and chanted slogans as they came out on the streets of Jaipur in Rajasthan state to condemn the government.

"Our independence should not be snatched away without any excuses," said one protester.

Several colleges in the state of Karnataka have denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab in Udupi citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students.

Udupi is one of three districts in Karnataka's religiously sensitive coastal region, which is a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).