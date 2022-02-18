Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Coastal Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    501831   INE377E01016

COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(501831)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Mali says France should withdraw troops from its territory without delay

02/18/2022 | 09:45am EST
The Wider Image: French troops in Mali campaign face storms, mud, mistrust

BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's ruling military junta on Friday condemned the decision by France and European allies to withdraw forces that have been fighting an Islamist insurgency, saying French troops should leave the country without delay and under Malian supervision.

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, a junta spokesman, said the decision on Thursday to withdraw was a unilateral move that violated military accords between Mali and France.

"In view of its repeated breaches of the defence agreements, the government invites French authorities to withdraw without delay" the French forces, Maiga said, speaking on national television.

Maiga repeated the sentence three times, but did not give a deadline. Announcing the troop withdrawal on Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron said it would take four to six months.

Macron's decision came as relations between Paris and its former colony deteriorated in recent weeks after the junta went back on an agreement to organise an election in February and proposed holding power until 2025.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that Mali's capacity to fight against Islamist groups on its territory was now Mali's problem as French and allied forces will move to neighbouring countries to help reinforce national armies.

Mali has been the epicentre of a fight against militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State in the region. The departure of the foreign troops could complicate efforts to tackle the groups that have killed thousands and displaced over a million.

Neighbouring Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum said separately on Twitter that his nation had accepted that French and European special forces move across the border from Mali to combat jihadists and try to secure the border area.

West African coastal nations have seen increased attacks from the militants in recent weeks and are also expected to host some foreign troops if needed.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo, Bate Felix and Ngouda DioneEditing by Mark Heinrich, Angus MacSwan and Frances Kerry)

By Tiemoko Diallo


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 4 243 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED16.14%57
MOWI ASA11.55%13 510
SALMAR ASA9.77%8 805
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA14.82%5 291
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.21%3 058
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA19.74%2 885