    501831   INE377E01016

COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(501831)
Massive California wildfire triggers evacuations, closes highway

01/22/2022 | 12:38pm EST
Wildfire burns in Rocky Point, Monterey County

(Reuters) - A 1,500-acre fire near the coastal community of Big Sur, California has triggered evacuations and the closure of the section of a major highway, state and local officials said on Saturday.

The Colorado Fire, which has been active since Friday, was 5% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

About 430,000 people live in the area where the fire is blazing in Monterey County. It was not immediately clear how many people lived in the evacuation area.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in a local school late on Friday, county officials said.

California has long had an active wildfire season, but in recent years, amid climate change, it has grown longer and more punishing.

Last year, the wildfire season started unusually early due to an ongoing drought and low reservoir levels, Cal Fire said. In January 2021 alone, the state battled 297 fires on 1,171 acres, the office said.

The Colorado Fire is the only fire listed on Cal Fire's incident list so far in 2022.

This year, California is also grappling with the Santa Ana winds. A high wind warning was in effect for the area, with possible gusts of up to 70 miles (112.65 km) per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

(Reporting by Makini Brice in Washington; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 5 015 M 67,5 M 67,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float -
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED47.35%67
MOWI ASA-1.05%12 041
SALMAR ASA-2.60%7 851
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA5.16%4 870
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.51%2 766
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA6.39%2 576