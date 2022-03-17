NOAA says drought likely to expand, worsen in western U.S.

March 17 (Reuters) - A severe drought that has gripped parts
of the western United States since mid-2020 is likely to persist
or worsen this spring due to expected above-normal temperatures
and below-normal precipitation, the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday.
Dry conditions will enhance the risk of wildfires across the
Southwest and southern U.S. Plains and stress farms in
California, the nation's top agricultural producer, NOAA said in
its spring outlook.
More than 60% of the continental United States is already
classified as being under minor drought or worse, the broadest
area since 2013, according to the National Drought Mitigation
Center.
"Prolonged, persistent drought will continue to impact much
of the West and drought is forecast to develop during April
through June in areas of the Southwest and central and southern
Plains," Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction
Branch of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, said during a
webinar.
However, drought conditions are expected to lessen or end in
the upper Midwest and in coastal areas of the Southeast, he
said.
The harsh pattern in the West is likely to heap further
pressure on communities already on edge after recent years of
severe wildfires and shrinking water reserves.
Water levels on Lake Powell, which provides water for
Nevada, Arizona and California, are record low.
The drought has already forced farmers in the country's top
crop state to conserve water by reducing production or watering
fruit and nut trees just to keep them alive.
"Since the beginning of the 21st century, about three out of
four years in California have been drought years. That has led
producers to have to adapt to the new normal, which is drought
more often than not," said Brad Rippey, meteorologist with the
U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"It does make for some very difficult producer decisions as
to what to continue to grow and what to keep alive," he said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Aurora Ellis)