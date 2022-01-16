No reports of injuries in Tonga yet, NZ says

Jacinda Ardern however said communications with Tonga were still limited as the eruption cut off the internet and phone lines to the whole country. Several coastal areas of Tonga were still uncontactable, Ardern said at a news conference. Powerful waves from the eruption also damaged boats on the New Zealand coast.
An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuation orders on the shores of Tonga as well as several South Pacific islands, where footage on social media showed waves crashing into coastal homes.