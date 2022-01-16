Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Coastal Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    501831   INE377E01016

COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(501831)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

No reports of injuries in Tonga yet, NZ says

01/16/2022 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jacinda Ardern however said communications with Tonga were still limited as the eruption cut off the internet and phone lines to the whole country. Several coastal areas of Tonga were still uncontactable, Ardern said at a news conference. Powerful waves from the eruption also damaged boats on the New Zealand coast.

An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuation orders on the shores of Tonga as well as several South Pacific islands, where footage on social media showed waves crashing into coastal homes.


© Reuters 2022
All news about COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
12:20aTonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation advisories, metre-high waves in Japan
RE
01/15No reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga yet, New Zealand's Ardern says
RE
01/15Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in Japan, Pacific islands
RE
01/14'KEEP THE DEFENDER GUESSING' : Russia's military options on Ukraine
RE
01/14'KEEP THE DEFENDER GUESSING' : Russia's military options on Ukraine
RE
01/13South Korea's POSCO, India's Adani eye steel mill project in $5-billion pact
RE
01/12Soccer-Rebels say they killed Cameroon soldier in city hosting Africa Cup of Nations te..
RE
01/11Climate-fueled permafrost thaw threatens up to half of Arctic infrastructure - report
RE
01/11Taiwan suspends F-16 training missions after jet crashes
RE
01/11Taiwan suspends F-16 training missions after jet crashes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 4 976 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float -
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED46.20%67
MOWI ASA0.38%12 385
SALMAR ASA-0.16%8 158
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA2.78%4 825
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.59%2 833
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA5.45%2 589