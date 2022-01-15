No reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga yet, New Zealand's Ardern says

WELLINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister
said on Sunday that there were no official reports of injuries
or deaths in Tonga as yet after a Pacific island nation was hit
by a tsunami triggered by a massive undersea volcanic eruption.
Jacinda Ardern however said communications with Tonga were
still limited as the eruption cut off the internet and phone
lines to the whole country. Several coastal areas of Tonga were
still uncontactable, Ardern said at a news conference.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)