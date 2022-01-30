Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Storm sets off flood warnings in northern Germany

01/30/2022 | 04:20am EST
A flooded carpark is seen in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - A storm hit coastal areas in northern Germany overnight, disrupting train services and prompting flood warnings including in the port city of Hamburg, emergency officials said on Sunday.

Hamburg's famous fish market was flooded as water levels in the Elbe river that flows into the North Sea rose by 5.2 metres (17 ft) above normal levels.

The German weather service had warned of hurricane-force wind in the north that could reach speeds of almost 100 kilometres (60 miles) per hour .

Firefighters in Hamburg responded to 450 emergency calls in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Fallen trees that had blocked railways and roads were cleared and two men were rescued after a barge got stuck under a bridge in the northern city, emergency services said in a statement.

German public broadcaster NDR said several communities near the city of Wismar east of Hamburg experienced power outages.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn had to suspend several lines in the north.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 4 828 M 64,4 M 64,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float -
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED41.86%64
MOWI ASA2.30%12 294
SALMAR ASA-1.32%7 855
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA6.99%4 892
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.21%2 937
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA9.77%2 625