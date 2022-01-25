Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Coastal Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    501831   INE377E01016

COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(501831)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tropical storm kills two, injures 66 in Mozambique

01/25/2022 | 06:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAPUTO (Reuters) - A tropical storm that made landfall in Mozambique on Monday has killed two people and injured 66, the southern African country's disaster institute said, citing preliminary information.

Moderate tropical storm Ana partially destroyed 546 homes and completely destroyed another 115, the National Institute for Management and Disaster Risk Reduction said in a statement.

It said six provinces were affected: Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, Niassa, Sofala and Manica.

Mozambique has been repeatedly struck by severe storms and cyclones in recent years that have destroyed infrastructure and displaced large numbers of people. Experts say the storms have become stronger as waters have warmed due to climate change, while rising sea levels have made low-lying coastal areas vulnerable.

In 2019 Cyclone Idai and the deadly floodwaters that followed it killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Alexander Winning and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
01/24Factbox-Recent coups in West and Central Africa
RE
01/21Police say missing son of migrant worker whose story captivated China is dead
RE
01/20Coastal Contracts Unit Proposes to Lend Up to $220 Million to Mexican Subsidiary
MT
01/20In Tonga, a volcano-triggered tsunami underscores islands' acute climate risk
RE
01/19REFILE-In Tonga, a volcano-triggered tsunami underscores islands' acute climate risk
RE
01/19Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Closes $300 Million IPO
MT
01/19U.S. allocates $14 billion to expand ports, shore up waterways
RE
01/19Chinese coal jumps over 6% on pre-holiday supply worry
RE
01/18Water crisis looms as residents tackle debris in tsunami-hit Tonga
RE
01/18China tells coal producers to maintain output over Lunar New Year
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 5 068 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float -
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED48.90%68
MOWI ASA-3.59%11 530
SALMAR ASA-6.05%7 442
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA0.75%4 585
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.59%2 843
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA2.44%2 438