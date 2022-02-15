Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Coastal Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    501831   INE377E01016

COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(501831)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/14
405.4 INR   +3.55%
02:26p U.S. to experience as much sea level rise by 2050 as it did in past century, NOAA says
RE
02/14 Factbox-Who was Ahmaud Arbery?
RE
02/14 Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute
RE
U.S. to experience as much sea level rise by 2050 as it did in past century, NOAA says

02/15/2022 | 02:26pm EST
A road dead ends where rising waters have covered the land at the San Jacinto battlefield along the Houston ship channel in Houston

(Reuters) - The United States is expected to experience as much sea level rise from climate change over the next 30 years as occurred in the previous century, according to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA.)

The study released on Tuesday projects that sea levels along U.S. coastlines will rise 10-12 inches by 2050, leading to a "profound" increase in the frequency of coastal flooding regardless of storms of heavy rain.

"This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis -- as the President has said -- is blinking 'code red,'" said Gina McCarthy, the White House National Climate Advisor.

The NOAA report, prepared in collaboration with several federal agencies, draws on a combination of tide gauge and satellite observation to determine sea level rise projections across the country.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Maria Caspani, Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 736 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
Net income 2021 184 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 4 497 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coastal Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED27.20%62
MOWI ASA12.70%13 689
SALMAR ASA10.00%8 850
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA14.79%5 305
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.69%3 011
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA20.02%2 901