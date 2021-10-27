COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
10/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Company Release: October 27, 2021
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:
Total assets increased $444.4 million, or 22.1%, to $2.45 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2021.
Total deposits increased $421.9 million, or 23.4%, to $2.22 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021.
Loan growth of $47.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This growth is net of $130.8 million in forgiven or paid down Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
CCBX loans increased $86.7 million, and community bank loans increased $89.4 million, excluding PPP loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
CCBX deposits increased $339.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Net income totaled $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, or $0.54 per diluted common share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Everett, WA - Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the "Company"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.7 million, or $0.54per diluted common share, compared with net income of $7.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $4.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
"The third quarter of 2021 ended with total assets of $2.45 billion, an increase of $444.4 million from June 30, 2021. Deposit growth was strong, increasing $421.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Loans receivable increased $47.5 million, which included non-PPP loan growth of $176.1 million partially offset by $130.8 million in forgiven or repaid PPP loans. Core deposits increased $424.3 million and represented 96.6% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021.
"Our three-prong strategy for success and growth continues to be the guide and focus of our efforts. Our CCBX division, which provides Banking as a Service ("BaaS"), has a total of 26 relationships as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 15 relationships compared to September 30, 2020. CCBX generates additional fee and interest income, as well as related expenses, for the Company by providing BaaS to broker dealers and digital financial service providers who offer their clients these banking services. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, CCBX deposits increased $339.8 million to $607.2 million. Additionally, we have access to $331.1 million in CCBX brokered deposits that are swept off the balance sheet as of September 30, 2021. CCBX loans increased $86.7 million to $190.1 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $103.5 million as of June 30, 2021. CCDB our digital banking division, has shifted from the Google banking collaboration to exploring other opportunities in this sector of banking," stated Eric Sprink, the President and CEO of the Company and the Bank.
Results of Operations
Net interest income was $18.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $195,000, or 1.0%, from $18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and an increase of $3.7 million, or 24.6%, from $15.1 million for the
quarter ended September 30, 2020.Yield on loans receivable was 4.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 4.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 4.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest incomecompared to June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020,was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from loan growth and a decrease in lower yielding PPP loans. Average loans receivable for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $1.68 billion, compared to $1.75 billion and $1.49 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Interest and fees on loans totaled $19.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net non-PPP loan growth of $176.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, offset a decrease of $130.8 million in PPP loans that were forgiven or repaid, which resulted in the recognition of $2.9 million in net deferred fees on PPP loans. Capital call lines increased $62.6 million, or 63.2%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These loans bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans. The increase in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to September 30, 2020, was largely due to $3.1 million in increased interest income as a result of loan volume, combined with an increase in net deferred fees recognized on forgiven or repaid PPP loans.
As of September 30, 2021, there were $267.3 million in PPP loans, compared to $398.0 million as of June 30, 2021, and $452.8 million as of September 30, 2020. In the three months ended September 30, 2021, a total of $130.8 million in PPP loans were forgiven or repaid. Net deferred fees recognized on PPP loans contributed $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, $9.4 million in net deferred fees on PPP loans remains to be recognized in interest income along with interest on loans. Net deferred fees on PPP loans are earned over the life of the loan, as a yield adjustment in interest income. Forgiveness of principal, early paydowns and payoffs on PPP loans will increase interest income earned in those periods from the recognition of PPP deferred fees. PPP loans in round one and two were originated in 2020, and were predominately two year loans, with $16.2 million of these loans remaining at September 30, 2021. PPP loans in round three were originated in 2021 and are all five year loans, with $251.1 million of these loans remaining at September 30, 2021.
Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $170,000 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $96,000 and $71,000 due to higher balances compared to June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Interest expense was $801,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a $158,000 decrease from the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and a $497,000 decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits decreased despite an increase of $18.7 million and $169.0 million in average interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 over the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of management lowering deposit interest rates and a low interest rate environment. This contributed to our improved cost of deposits which decreased 26.6% and 60.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $278,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $331,000 and $418,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 is the result of a decrease in average PPPLF borrowings, which were paid off in full as of June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company entered into a $25.0 million subordinated note purchase agreement with a current rate of 3.375%, and part of the proceeds were used to repay $10.0 million in subordinated debt at a higher interest rate of 5.65%. The increase in principal balance outstanding resulted in an increase in interest expense on subordinated debt.
Net interest margin decreased for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to 3.48%, compared to 3.70% and 3.62% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The net interest margin will likely fluctuate over the near term as PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021 continue to be forgiven and paid off. The decrease in net interest margin was largely a result of $419.7 million in interest earning deposits as of September 30, 2021, a $184.5 million and $282.1 million increase compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 16 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Cost of funds decreased four basis points in the quarter ended September 30, 2021to 0.16%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and decreased 17 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 0.10%, a decrease of four basis points, or a 26.6% decrease, from 0.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and a 17 basis point decrease, or a 60.5% decrease, from 0.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, largely due to an increase in noninterest bearing deposits and a lower rate environment. Deposit growthfrom CCBX in noninterest bearing and low interest bearing accounts contributed to the reduced cost of funds in conjunction with rate reductions on our community bank deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $408.5 million, or 46.0%, and $725.8 million, or 127.2%, compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Market conditions for deposits continued to be competitive during the quarter ended September 30, 2021; however, we have been able to keep our cost of deposits down by increasing low interest bearing and noninterest bearing deposits and allowing high cost deposits to run-off when appropriate, lowering deposit rates and replacing them with lower cost core deposits.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total loans receivable increased by $47.5 million, to $1.71 billion, compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Non-PPP loans increased $176.1 million, or 13.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. PPP loans decreased $130.8 million as a result of forgiveness and repayments and totaled $267.3 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021.
Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 4.57%, compared to 4.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 4.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This increase in yield on loans receivable is attributed to a decrease in the outstanding balance of PPP loans that have a stated rate of 1.0% which is combined with the recognition of net deferred fees on PPP loans that are forgiven or repaid. Additionally, new non-PPP loans generally bear a higher average interest rate than the PPP loans they are replacing.
* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees* approximated 3.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 3.61% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net deferred fees recognized on loans were $3.5 million (includes $2.9 million on PPP loans), $4.3 million (includes $3.6 million on PPP loans) and $2.7 million (includes $2.4 million on PPP loans) for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% and 0.95% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was impacted by increased demand deposits and cash on the balance sheet, which has resulted in a lower loan to deposit ratio. ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was impacted by increased provision for loan losses due to the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth. Pre-tax, pre-provision ROA* was 1.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 1.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 1.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The PPP loans originated in the first and second rounds during 2020 and in the third round in 2021 have had a significant impact on our financial statements. These PPP loans will continue to impact our results in the future. We continued to receive forgiveness payments from the SBA. Any estimated adjusted ratios that exclude the impact of this activity are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this earnings release.
The table below summarizes information about total PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021.
Total PPP Loan Origination
Round 1 & 2
2020
Round 3
2021
Total
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
Loans Originated
$
452,846
$
311,012
$
763,858
Deferred fees, net
12,933
13,334
$
26,267
Outstanding loans and deferred fees as of September 30, 2021
Loans outstanding
$
16,228
$
251,050
$
267,278
Deferred fees, net
148
9,269
$
9,417
As of September 30, 2021 there was $267.3 million in PPP loans, this includes $16.2 million from round 1 & 2 and $251.1 million from round 3. The table below summarizes key information about the remaining PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021 as of the period indicated:
Outstanding PPP Loans
Original Loan Size
As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
$0.00 -
$50,000.00
$50,0000.01 -
$150,000.00
$150,000.01 -
$350,000.00
$350,000.01 -
$2,000,000.00
> 2,000,000.01
Totals
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
Principal outstanding:
Round 1 & 2
$
1,084
$
952
$
1,179
$
4,221
$
8,792
$
16,228
Round 3
23,692
40,604
60,700
123,098
2,956
251,050
Total principal outstanding
24,776
41,556
61,879
127,319
11,748
267,278
Net deferred fees outstanding
Round 1 & 2
$
15
$
22
$
36
$
42
$
33
$
148
Round 3
2,083
1,532
2,506
3,123
25
9,269
Total net deferred fees
outstanding
$
2,098
$
1,554
$
2,542
$
3,165
$
58
$
9,417
Number of loans:
Round 1 & 2
73
14
9
10
5
111
Round 3
1,294
445
262
160
1
2,162
Total loan count
1,367
459
271
170
6
2,273
Percent of total
60.1
%
20.2
%
11.9
%
7.5
%
0.3
%
100.0
%
Forgiveness/Payoffs/Paydowns in Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Dollars
$
12,199
$
17,408
$
21,557
$
44,995
$
34,601
$
130,760
Deferred fee recognized
671
579
638
946
112
2,946
4
The following table shows the Company's key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the PPP loans as described above. The adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(unaudited)
September30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March31,
2021
December31,
2020
September30,
2020
September30, 2021
September30, 2020
Return on average assets (1)
1.21
%
1.36
%
1.28
%
1.04
%
0.95
%
1.28
%
0.96
%
Return on average equity (1)
16.77
%
18.60
%
16.84
%
13.36
%
12.14
%
17.40
%
10.73
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision return
on average assets (1)(2)
1.59
%
1.87
%
1.69
%
1.90
%
1.72
%
1.71
%
1.73
%
Yield on earnings assets (1)
3.63
%
3.89
%
3.99
%
4.16
%
3.93
%
3.83
%
4.23
%
Yield on loans receivable (1)
4.57
%
4.44
%
4.51
%
4.64
%
4.33
%
4.51
%
4.65
%
Yield on loans receivable,
excluding PPP loans (1)(2)
4.53
%
4.65
%
4.78
%
5.00
%
4.78
%
4.64
%
4.99
%
Yield on loans receivable,
excluding earned
fees (1)(2)
3.74
%
3.46
%
3.53
%
3.66
%
3.61
%
3.57
%
4.09
%
Yield on loans receivable,
excluding earned
fees and interest on PPP
loans, as adjusted (1)(2)
4.36
%
4.42
%
4.52
%
4.65
%
4.69
%
4.43
%
4.86
%
Cost of funds (1)
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.24
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.20
%
0.45
%
Cost of deposits (1)
0.10
%
0.14
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
0.27
%
0.14
%
0.40
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.48
%
3.70
%
3.76
%
3.89
%
3.62
%
3.64
%
3.81
%
Noninterest expense to average
assets (1)
2.91
%
2.65
%
2.62
%
2.35
%
2.26
%
2.74
%
2.52
%
Efficiency ratio
64.68
%
58.69
%
60.85
%
55.26
%
56.73
%
61.51
%
59.31
%
Loans receivable to deposits
76.71
%
92.03
%
105.68
%
108.85
%
110.98
%
76.71
%
110.98
%
(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.
(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
Noninterest income was $6.1 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million from $4.8 million as of June 30, 2021, and an increase of $4.2 million from $1.9 million as of September 30, 2020. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was due to a $1.5 million unrealized holding gain on an equity investment, a $862,000 increase in BaaS fees, a $175,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by the absence of a $1.3 million gain from the sale of a branch that occurred the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The $4.2 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in BaaS fees, a $1.5 million unrealized holding gain on an equity investment, a $543,000 increase in loan referral fees, a $159,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, and $132,000 increase in deposit service charges and fees, primarily in point of sale and ATM fees, which were down in 2020 because of stay-at-home orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interchange income from BaaS partners for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $188,000, compared to $110,000 and $4,000, as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Our CCBX division continues to grow, and now has 26 relationships, at varying stages, as of September 30, 2021, compared to 24 CCBX relationships at June 30, 2021 and 11 CCBX relationships as of September 30, 2020, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, we had 16 active CCBX relationships, seven relationships in onboarding/implementation, three signed letters of intent and we believe we have a strong pipeline of potential new CCBX relationships. The following table illustrates the activity and growth in CCBX for the periods presented:
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Active
16
12
4
Friends and family / testing
0
3
1
Implementation / onboarding
7
7
4
Signed letters of intent
3
2
2
Total CCBX relationships
26
24
11
Total noninterest expense increased to $16.1 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $13.7 million as of June 30, 2021 and $9.7 million as of September 30, 2020. Increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits which is related to the hiring in CCBX, CCDB, and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives. BaaS expense increased $616,000 compared to June 30, 2021, which includes $319,000 increase in partner loan expense and $297,000 increase in partner fraud expense. Partner loan expense represents the amount paid to partners for originating and servicing loans. Partner fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner's customer loan and deposit accounts. Any credit enhancement provided by the partner is reimbursed and included in noninterest income. Also contributing to the increase in expenses compared to June 30, 2021 is a $274,000 increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses, which is expected to increase as we invest more in automated processing and as we grow our product lines for CCBX and CCDB. In the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021, legal and professional fees increased $170,000 and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments increased $175,000. The increase in legal and professional expenses is associated with CCBX division expenses and higher costs associated with legal and accounting work related to financial reporting. The increase in FDIC assessments is largely the result of an increase in deposits combined with other factors that impact the FDIC assessment calculation compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The increased noninterest expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were largely due to a $4.0 million increase in salary expenses related to hiring staff for CCBX, CCDB and additional staff for our ongoing banking growth initiatives, an increase of $524,000 in BaaS partner expense and a $480,000 increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses. In addition, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020, legal and professional fees increased $415,000 and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments increased $252,000. The increase in legal and professional expenses is associated with CCBX division expenses and higher costs associated with legal and accounting work related to financial reporting. The increase in FDIC assessments is largely the result of an increase in deposits combined with other factors that impact the FDIC assessment calculation compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The provision for income taxes was $1.9 million at September 30, 2021, a $419,000 decrease compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 as a result of decreased taxable income, and a $788,000 increase compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, as a result of increased taxable income. Additionally, the Company is now subject to various state taxes that are being assessed as a result of hiring employees nationwide and CCBX activities expanding into other states, which has increased the overall rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $444.4 million, or 22.1%, to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2021. The primary cause of the increase was a $386.6 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks, primarily a result of increased CCBX deposits during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, combined with $47.5 million increase in loans receivable even after experiencing $130.8 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns. Total assets increased $702.0 million, or 40.1%, at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.75 billion at September 30, 2020. This increase was largely the result of a $470.0 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks including the Federal Reserve, combined with $196.5 million increase in loans receivable.
Total loans receivable increased $47.5 million to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2021, from $1.66 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased $196.3 million from $1.51 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was the result of $176.1 million in non-PPP loan growth partially offset by $130.8 million in
forgiveness, payoffs or principal paydowns on PPP loans. The $176.1 million increase in non-PPP loans includes CCBX loan growth of $86.7 million, and core banking loan growth, which excludes PPP loans and CCBX loans, of $89.4million during the three months ended September 30, 2021. CCBX loans totaled $190.1million at September 30, 2021 compared to $103.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $43.8 million at September 30, 2020. Total loans receivable as of September 30, 2021 is net of $14.5 million in net deferred origination fees, $9.4 million of which is attributed to PPP loans. Deferred fees on PPP loans are earned over the life of the loan.Loans that were originated in 2020 are primarily two year loans with some being 5 year loans with $16.2 million of these loans remaining as of September 30, 2021, and all PPP loans originated in 2021 have five year maturities, with $251.1 million of these loans remaining as of September 30, 2021. Along with an increase in loans receivable as of September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021, unused commitments also increased during the same period, with the unused commitments on capital call lines increasing $60.6 million to $347.4million at September 30, 2021 compared to $286.8 million at June 30, 2021, which should translate into future loan growth as the commitments are utilized.The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended September 30, 2020includes growth of $385.4 million in non-PPP loans, partially offset by a $185.6 million decrease in PPP loans as of September 30, 2021. Non-PPP loan growth consists of $117.7 million in capital call lines, $132.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $57.8 million in construction, land and land development loans, $49.0 million in residential real estate loans, and $15.5 million in other commercial and industrial loans. Consumer loans increased $13.2 million, primarily due to growth in CCBX.
The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Commercial and industrial loans:
PPP loans
$
267,278
15.5
%
$
398,038
23.8
%
$
452,846
29.8
%
Capital call lines
161,457
9.4
98,905
5.9
43,776
2.9
All other commercial &
industrial loans
108,120
6.3
102,775
6.1
92,582
6.0
Real estate loans:
Construction, land and
land development loans
158,710
9.2
116,733
7.0
100,955
6.6
Residential real estate loans
170,167
9.9
143,574
8.6
121,147
8.0
Commercial real estate loans
837,342
48.7
807,711
48.2
705,186
46.4
Consumer and other loans
17,140
1.0
7,161
0.4
3,927
0.3
Gross loans receivable
1,720,214
100.0
%
1,674,897
100.0
%
1,520,419
100.0
%
Net deferred origination fees -
PPP loans
(9,417
)
(12,363
)
(8,586
)
Net deferred origination fees -
Other loans
(5,115
)
(4,385
)
(2,444
)
Loans receivable
$
1,705,682
$
1,658,149
$
1,509,389
Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.
The following table details the CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Commercial and industrial loans:
Capital call lines
$
161,457
84.9
%
$
98,905
95.6
%
$
43,776
99.9
%
Real estate loans:
Residential real estate loans
14,039
7.4
-
0.0
-
0.0
Consumer and other loans:
Credit cards
1,711
0.9
1,850
1.8
1
0.0
Other consumer loans
12,937
6.8
2,721
2.6
47
0.1
Gross CCBX loans receivable
190,144
100.0
%
103,476
100.0
%
43,824
100.0
%
Total deposits increased $421.9 million, or 23.4%, to $2.22 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase was due primarily to a $424.3 million increase in core deposits, which is primarily the result of growth in CCBX partners and expanding and growing banking relationships with new customers. Deposits in our CCBX division increased $339.8 million, from $267.4 million at June 30, 2021, to $607.2 million at September 30, 2021. The deposits from our CCBX division are predominately classified as noninterest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts, but a portion of such CCBX deposits may be classified as brokered deposits as a result of the relevant relationship agreement. Currently, the majority of CCBX deposits are noninterest bearing, however, as the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee raises interest rates, a majority of these accounts will bear interest and be reclassified to interest bearing deposits once rates exceed the minimum interest rate set in their respective program agreements and begin to earn interest. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, noninterest bearing deposits increased $408.5 million, or 46.0%, to $1.30 billion from $887.9 million at June 30, 2021. Included in the increase in noninterest bearing deposits is an increase in CCBX division deposits of $339.8million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. In the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021, NOW and money market accounts increased $12.8 million, and savings accounts increased $3.0 million. BaaS-brokered deposits increased $1.0 million, or 3.7%, and time deposits decreased $3.5 million, or 6.9% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Total deposits increased $863.5 million, or 63.5%, to $2.22 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $725.8 million, or 127.2%, to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021 from $570.7 million at September 30, 2020. NOW and money market accounts increased $130.9 million, or 21.0%, to $755.8 million at September 30, 2021, and savings accounts increased $21.5 million, or 28.8%, and BaaS-brokered deposits increased $3.5 million, or 14.2% while time deposits decreased $18.2 million, or 28.0%. The overall increase in deposits was achieved despite a decrease of $26.4 million in total deposits compared to September 30, 2020 due to the sale of our Freeland branch which included deposits. Additionally, as of September 30, 2021 we have access to $331.1 million in CCBX customer deposits that are currently being transferred or swept off the Bank's balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis. The Bank could retain these deposits for liquidity and funding purposes if needed. If a portion of these deposits are retained, they would be classified as brokered deposits, however if the entire available balance is retained, they would be non-brokered deposits. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.
The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated.
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing
$
1,296,443
58.3
%
$
887,896
49.3
%
$
570,664
42.0
%
NOW and money market
755,810
34.0
743,014
41.2
624,891
45.9
Savings
96,192
4.3
93,224
5.2
74,694
5.5
Total core deposits
2,148,445
96.6
1,724,134
95.7
1,270,249
93.4
BaaS-brokered deposits
28,396
1.3
27,388
1.5
24,870
1.8
Time deposits less than $250,000
32,937
1.5
34,809
1.9
41,676
3.1
Time deposits $250,000 and over
13,762
0.6
15,347
0.9
23,216
1.7
Total deposits
$
2,223,540
100.0
%
$
1,801,678
100.0
%
$
1,360,011
100.0
%
The following table details the CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing
$
573,985
94.5
%
$
230,185
86.1
%
$
18,215
35.3
%
Interest bearing
4,837
0.8
9,810
3.7
8,489
16.5
Total core deposits
578,822
95.3
239,995
89.8
26,704
51.8
BaaS-brokered deposits
28,395
4.7
27,387
10.2
24,869
48.2
Total CCBX deposits
$
607,217
100.0
%
$
267,382
100.0
%
$
51,573
100.0
%
The Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") allows us to borrow against our line of credit, which is collateralized by certain loans. As of September 30, 2021, we borrowed a total of $25.0 million in FHLB term advances. This includes a $10.0 million advance that matures in March of 2023 and $15.0 million advance that matures in March 2025. These advances provide an alternative and stable source of funding for loan demand. Although there are no immediate plans to borrow additional funds, additional FHLB borrowing capacity of $95.4 million was available under this arrangement as of September 30, 2021.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company entered into a $25.0 million subordinated note purchase agreement with a current rate of 3.375%, some of the proceeds of which were used to repay an existing $10.0 million in subordinated debt at a higher 5.65% interest rate. A total of $11.5 million was contributed to the Bank, and the balance of the amount was retained in cash at the Company level.
Total shareholders' equity increased $7.0 million since June 30, 2021. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily due to $6.7 million in net earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Capital Ratios
The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at September 30, 2021, as summarized in the following table.
Capital Ratios:
Coastal Community Bank
Coastal Financial Corporation
Financial Institution Basel III Regulatory Guidelines
(unaudited)
Tier 1 leverage capital
8.14
%
7.48
%
5.00
%
Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans (1)
9.54
%
8.77
%
5.00
%
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.07
%
9.94
%
6.50
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.07
%
10.15
%
8.00
%
Total risk-based capital
12.32
%
12.95
%
10.00
%
(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure is set forth at the end of this earnings release.
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses was $20.2 million and 1.19% of loans receivable at September 30, 2021 compared to $20.0 million and 1.20% at June 30, 2021 and $17.0 million and 1.13% at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, there was $267.3 million in PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans* was 1.40% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Provision for loan losses totaled $255,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, $361,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net recoveries totaled $1,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $5,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $1,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The Company's provision for loan losses during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, is related to an increase in non-PPP loan growth. The factors used in management's analysis of the provision for loan losses indicated that a provision of $255,000 and $361,000 was needed for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The expected loan losses did not materialize as originally anticipated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic slowdown, as evidenced by the low level of charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The economic environment is continuously changing and has shown signs of improvement, with the United States implementing stimulus packages, ongoing vaccination of its population and increased re-opening of economic activities. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and continues to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model.
At September 30, 2021, our nonperforming assets were $740,000, or 0.03% of total assets, compared to $648,000, or 0.03%, of total assets at June 30, 2021, and $4.5 million, or 0.26%, of total assets at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets increased $92,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due to $123,000 in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at September 30, 2021. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.04% at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2020.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, we have not seen a significant change in our credit quality metrics, as demonstrated by the low level of charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, political gridlock, and trade issues is unknown; however, the Company remains diligent in its efforts to communicate and proactively work with borrowers to help mitigate potential credit deterioration.
* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
Pursuant to federal guidance, the Company deferred and/or modified payments on loans to assist customers financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown. A total of $246.4 million in loans were deferred and/or modified under this guidance. As of the quarter ended September 30, 2021, all loans have either been paid off or returned to active status. The purpose of this program was to provide cash flow relief for small business customers as they navigate through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's deferral program has been successful as evidenced by customers' ability to migrate from deferral to active status and resume making payments as planned.
The following table details the Company's nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial and industrial loans
$
561
$
482
$
625
Real estate:
Construction, land and land development
-
-
3,269
Residential real estate
56
166
178
Commercial real estate
-
-
405
Total nonaccrual loans
617
648
4,477
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more
123
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
740
648
4,477
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
740
$
648
$
4,477
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.30
%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.26
%
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the "Company"), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank ("Bank") and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $2.45 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker dealers and digital financial service providers through its CCBX Division. To learn more about Coastal visit www.coastalbank.com.
Contact
Eric Sprink, President & Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659
Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the most recent quarter, and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
Cash and due from banks
$
31,722
$
31,473
$
14,136
Interest earning deposits with other banks
638,003
251,416
168,034
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value
32,838
25,341
20,428
Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,086
2,101
3,354
Other investments
8,349
6,839
5,951
Loans receivable
1,705,682
1,658,149
1,509,389
Allowance for loan losses
(20,222
)
(19,966
)
(17,046
)
Total loans receivable, net
1,685,460
1,638,183
1,492,343
Premises and equipment, net
17,231
17,207
16,881
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,372
6,637
7,379
Accrued interest receivable
7,549
8,108
8,216
Bank-owned life insurance, net
12,166
12,056
7,031
Deferred tax asset, net
3,807
3,808
2,722
Other assets
5,985
3,969
3,144
Total assets
$
2,451,568
$
2,007,138
$
1,749,619
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Deposits
$
2,223,540
$
1,801,678
$
1,360,011
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
24,999
24,999
24,999
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
-
-
202,595
Subordinated debt, net
24,269
10,000
9,989
Junior subordinated debentures, net
3,586
3,585
3,584
Deferred compensation
774
803
891
Accrued interest payable
147
179
481
Operating lease liabilities
6,583
6,845
7,579
Other liabilities
6,584
4,949
4,258
Total liabilities
2,290,482
1,853,038
1,614,387
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
88,997
88,699
87,479
Retained earnings
72,083
65,399
47,707
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
6
2
46
Total shareholders' equity
161,086
154,100
135,232
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,451,568
$
2,007,138
$
1,749,619
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
19,383
$
19,365
$
16,244
Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks
170
74
99
Interest on investment securities
24
24
27
Dividends on other investments
31
108
24
Total interest and dividend income
19,608
19,571
16,394
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
523
628
880
Interest on borrowed funds
278
331
418
Total interest expense
801
959
1,298
Net interest income
18,807
18,612
15,096
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
255
361
2,200
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,552
18,251
12,896
NONINTEREST INCOME
-
BaaS fees
2,286
1,424
576
Unrealized holding gain on equity securities, net
1,472
-
-
Deposit service charges and fees
956
949
824
Loan referral fees
723
806
180
Gain on sales of loans, net
206
31
47
Mortgage broker fees
187
253
125
Gain on sale of branch
-
1,263
-
Other income
302
56
190
Total noninterest income
6,132
4,782
1,942
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
9,961
8,913
5,971
Occupancy
1,037
990
1,091
Software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions
817
543
337
Legal and professional fees
796
626
381
Data processing
761
734
577
BaaS expense
715
99
100
Excise taxes
407
388
291
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments
400
225
148
Director and staff expenses
274
318
156
Marketing
130
132
52
Other expense
832
763
562
Total noninterest expense
16,130
13,731
9,666
Income before provision for income taxes
8,554
9,302
5,172
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
1,870
2,289
1,082
NET INCOME
$
6,684
$
7,013
$
4,090
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.34
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.54
$
0.56
$
0.34
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
11,999,899
11,984,927
11,919,850
Diluted
12,456,674
12,459,467
12,181,272
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
56,978
$
44,025
Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks
314
587
Interest on investment securities
76
199
Dividends on other investments
169
129
Total interest and dividend income
57,537
44,940
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
1,811
3,530
Interest on borrowed funds
992
957
Total interest expense
2,803
4,487
Net interest income
54,734
40,453
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
973
5,708
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
53,761
34,745
NONINTEREST INCOME
BaaS fees
4,658
1,630
Unrealized holding gain on equity securities, net
1,472
Deposit service charges and fees
2,768
2,224
Loan referral fees
2,126
1,303
Gain on sales of loans, net
367
47
Mortgage broker fees
702
439
Gain on sale of branch
1,263
-
Other
542
490
Total noninterest income
13,898
6,133
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
26,560
16,869
Occupancy
3,085
2,951
Software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions
1,844
919
Legal and professional fees
2,182
1,178
Data processing
2,192
1,749
BaaS expense
905
191
Excise taxes
1,154
756
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments
820
292
Director and staff expenses
812
613
Marketing
344
280
Other
2,315
1,832
Total noninterest expense
42,213
27,630
Income before provision for income taxes
25,446
13,248
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
5,731
2,763
NET INCOME
$
19,715
$
10,485
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.65
$
0.88
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.58
$
0.86
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
11,982,009
11,915,513
Diluted
12,465,346
12,183,845
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest earning deposits
$
419,715
$
170
0.16
%
$
235,187
$
74
0.13
%
$
137,568
$
99
0.29
%
Investment securities (1)
33,788
24
0.28
25,000
24
0.39
23,882
27
0.45
Other investments
6,859
31
1.79
6,835
108
6.34
5,951
24
1.60
Loans receivable (2)
1,681,069
19,383
4.57
1,750,825
19,365
4.44
1,493,024
16,244
4.33
Total interest earning assets
2,141,431
19,608
3.63
2,017,847
19,571
3.89
1,660,425
16,394
3.93
Noninterest earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(20,102
)
(19,733
)
(15,711
)
Other noninterest earning assets
77,221
76,727
60,160
Total assets
$
2,198,550
$
2,074,841
$
1,704,874
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits
$
919,792
$
523
0.23
%
$
901,120
$
628
0.28
%
$
750,790
$
880
0.47
%
Subordinated debt, net
17,073
185
4.30
9,998
146
5.86
9,987
148
5.90
Junior subordinated debentures, net
3,586
21
2.32
3,585
21
2.35
3,584
23
2.55
PPPLF borrowings
-
-
0.00
107,047
94
0.35
199,076
176
0.35
FHLB advances and other borrowings
24,999
72
1.14
24,999
70
1.12
24,999
71
1.13
Total interest bearing liabilities
965,450
801
0.33
1,046,749
959
0.37
988,436
1,298
0.52
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,061,311
863,962
569,615
Other liabilities
13,705
12,887
12,781
Total shareholders' equity
158,084
151,243
134,042
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,198,550
$
2,074,841
$
1,704,874
Net interest income
$
18,807
$
18,612
$
15,096
Interest rate spread
3.30
%
3.52
%
3.41
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.48
%
3.70
%
3.62
%
(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted
for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
(4) Yields and costs are annualized.
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - YEAR-TO-DATE
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest earning deposits
$
284,225
$
314
0.15
%
$
122,941
$
587
0.64
%
Investment securities (1)
27,693
76
0.37
24,252
199
1.10
Other Investments
6,594
169
3.43
5,435
129
3.17
Loans receivable (2)
1,690,817
56,978
4.51
1,265,705
44,025
4.65
Total interest earning assets
2,009,329
57,537
3.83
1,418,333
44,940
4.23
Noninterest earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(19,744
)
(13,651
)
Other noninterest earning assets
73,328
57,830
Total assets
$
2,062,913
$
1,462,512
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits
$
892,574
$
1,811
0.27
%
$
696,051
$
3,530
0.68
%
Subordinated debt, net
12,381
477
5.15
9,984
441
5.90
Junior subordinated debentures, net
3,585
63
2.35
3,583
83
3.09
PPPLF borrowings
91,850
240
0.35
102,527
269
0.35
FHLB advances and other borrowings
24,999
212
1.13
19,304
164
1.13
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,025,389
2,803
0.37
831,449
4,487
0.72
Noninterest bearing deposits
873,271
488,296
Other liabilities
12,798
12,607
Total shareholders' equity
151,455
130,160
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,062,913
$
1,462,512
Net interest income
$
54,734
$
40,453
Interest rate spread
3.46
%
3.51
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.64
%
3.81
%
(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities
are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
(4) Yields and costs are annualized.
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY STATISTICS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Income Statement Data:
Interest and dividend income
$
19,608
$
19,571
$
18,358
$
18,098
$
16,394
Interest expense
801
959
1,043
1,165
1,298
Net interest income
18,807
18,612
17,315
16,933
15,096
Provision for loan losses
255
361
357
2,600
2,200
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
18,552
18,251
16,958
14,333
12,896
Noninterest income
6,132
4,782
2,984
2,049
1,942
Noninterest expense
16,130
13,731
12,352
10,489
9,666
Provision for income tax
1,870
2,289
1,572
1,232
1,082
Net income
6,684
7,013
6,018
4,661
4,090
Net income - pre-tax, pre-provision (1)
8,809
9,663
7,947
8,493
7,372
As of and for the Three Month Period
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
669,725
$
282,889
$
204,314
$
163,117
$
182,170
Investment securities
34,924
27,442
22,893
23,247
23,782
Loans receivable
1,705,682
1,658,149
1,766,723
1,547,138
1,509,389
Allowance for loan losses
(20,222
)
(19,966
)
(19,610
)
(19,262
)
(17,046
)
Total assets
2,451,568
2,007,138
2,029,359
1,766,122
1,749,619
Interest bearing deposits
927,097
913,782
903,025
829,046
789,347
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,296,443
887,896
768,690
592,261
570,664
Core deposits (2)
2,148,445
1,724,134
1,590,850
1,328,195
1,270,249
Total deposits
2,223,540
1,801,678
1,671,715
1,421,307
1,360,011
Total borrowings
52,854
38,584
197,099
192,292
241,167
Total shareholders' equity
161,086
154,100
146,739
140,217
135,232
Share and Per Share Data (3):
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.50
$
0.39
$
0.34
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.54
$
0.56
$
0.49
$
0.38
$
0.34
Dividends per share
-
-
-
-
-
Book value per share (4)
$
13.41
$
12.83
$
12.24
$
11.73
$
11.34
Tangible book value per share (5)
$
13.41
$
12.83
$
12.24
$
11.73
$
11.34
Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic
11,999,899
11,984,927
11,960,772
11,936,289
11,919,850
Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted
12,456,674
12,459,467
12,393,493
12,280,191
12,181,272
Shares outstanding at end of period
12,012,107
12,007,669
11,988,636
11,954,327
11,930,243
Stock options outstanding at end of period
710,182
714,620
728,492
749,397
769,607
See footnotes on following page
As of and for the Three Month Period
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Credit Quality Data:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.26
%
Nonperforming assets to loans receivable and OREO
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.30
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.30
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
2732.7
%
3081.2
%
2966.7
%
2705.3
%
380.7
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable
1.19
%
1.20
%
1.11
%
1.25
%
1.13
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, as adjusted (1)
1.40
%
1.57
%
1.59
%
1.62
%
1.60
%
Gross charge-offs
$
31
$
12
$
18
$
386
$
2
Gross recoveries
$
32
$
7
$
9
$
2
$
1
Net charge-offs to average loans (6)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.10
%
0.00
%
Capital Ratios (7):
Tier 1 leverage capital
7.48
%
8.00
%
8.62
%
9.05
%
9.20
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital
9.94
%
10.92
%
10.89
%
11.27
%
12.14
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.15
%
11.16
%
11.15
%
11.55
%
12.45
%
Total risk-based capital
12.95
%
13.12
%
13.15
%
13.61
%
14.61
%
(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
(2) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits.
(3) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding.
(4) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of
our common shares at the end of each period.
(5) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders'
equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our
common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We
had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the
same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.
(6) Annualized calculations.
(7) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.
BaaS
The following tables are a summary of the direct fees, expenses and interest components of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.
Interest income
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Increase
Ended September 30,
Increase
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Loan interest income
$
1,471
$
279
$
1,192
$
2,761
$
447
$
2,314
Total BaaS interest income
$
1,471
$
279
$
1,192
$
2,761
$
447
$
2,314
Interest expense
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Increase
Ended September 30,
Increase
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
BaaS interest expense
$
23
$
24
$
(1
)
$
65
$
155
$
(90
)
Total BaaS interest expense
$
23
$
24
$
(1
)
$
65
$
155
$
(90
)
Noninterest income
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Increase
Ended September 30,
Increase
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Servicing and other BaaS fees
$
1,792
$
572
$
1,220
$
4,019
$
1,626
$
2,393
Fraud recovery
296
-
296
296
-
296
Credit enhancement recovery
10
-
10
10
-
10
Interchange
188
4
184
333
4
329
Total BaaS fees
$
2,286
$
576
$
1,710
$
4,658
$
1,630
$
3,028
Noninterest expense
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Increase
Ended September 30,
Increase
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
2021
2020
(Decrease)
BaaS loan expense
$
419
$
100
$
319
$
609
$
191
$
418
BaaS fraud expense
296
-
296
296
-
296
Total BaaS expense
$
715
$
100
$
615
$
905
$
191
$
714
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.
The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes on net income and return on average assets.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes from net income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income.
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes from return on average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets.
Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
September30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March31,
2021
December31,
2020
September30,
2020
September30,
2021
September30,
2020
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income and pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets:
Total average assets
$
2,198,550
$
2,074,841
$
1,912,202
$
1,774,723
$
1,704,874
$
2,062,913
$
1,462,512
Total net income
6,684
7,013
6,018
4,661
4,090
19,715
10,485
Plus: provision for loan
losses
255
361
357
2,600
2,200
973
5,708
Plus: provision for
income taxes
1,870
2,289
1,572
1,232
1,082
5,731
2,763
Pre-tax, pre-provision
net income
$
8,809
$
9,663
$
7,947
$
8,493
$
7,372
$
26,419
$
18,956
Return on average assets
1.21
%
1.36
%
1.28
%
1.04
%
0.95
%
1.28
%
0.96
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision
return on average assets:
1.59
%
1.87
%
1.69
%
1.90
%
1.72
%
1.71
%
1.73
%
The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of loan fees on contractual loan yield.
Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of earned loan fees on the contractual interest rate yield. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.
Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March31,
2021
December31,
2020
September30,
2020
September30,
2021
September30,
2020
Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees :
Total average loans
receivable
$
1,681,069
$
1,750,825
$
1,640,108
$
1,533,533
$
1,493,024
$
1,690,817
$
1,265,705
Interest and earned fee
income on loans
19,383
19,365
18,230
17,885
16,244
56,978
44,025
Less: earned fee income on
all loans
(3,533
)
(4,274
)
(3,974
)
(3,765
)
(2,692
)
(11,782
)
(5,303
)
Adjusted interest income
on loans
$
15,850
$
15,091
$
14,256
$
14,120
$
13,552
$
45,196
$
38,722
Yield on loans receivable
4.57
%
4.44
%
4.51
%
4.64
%
4.33
%
4.51
%
4.65
%
Yield on loans
receivable, excluding
earned fees:
3.74
%
3.46
%
3.53
%
3.66
%
3.61
%
3.57
%
4.09
%
Yield on loans
receivable, excluding
earned fees on all loans
and interest on PPP
loans (1):
4.36
%
4.42
%
4.52
%
4.65
%
4.69
%
4.43
%
4.86
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see next table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.
The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented to illustrate and identify the impact of PPP loans on loans receivable related measures. By removing these items and showing what the results would have been without them, we are providing investors with the information to better compare results with periods that did not have these items. These measures include the following:
Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is allowance for loan losses to loans receivable.
Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet and income statement. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.
Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees on all loans and interest on PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of earned fees and PPP loans on the balance sheet and income statement. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.
Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Tier 1 leverage capital ratio.
Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.
As of and for the
As of and for the
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
September
30,
2021
June
30,
2021
March
31,
2021
December
31,
2020
September
30,
2020
September
30,
2021
September
30,
2020
Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans:
Total loans, net of deferred fees
$
1,705,682
$
1,658,149
$
1,766,723
$
1,547,138
$
1,509,389
$
1,705,682
$
1,509,389
Less: PPP loans
(267,278
)
(398,038
)
(543,827
)
(365,842
)
(452,846
)
(267,278
)
(452,846
)
Less: net deferred fees on
PPP loans
9,417
12,363
14,279
5,803
8,586
9,417
8,586
Adjusted loans, net of
deferred fees
$
1,447,820
$
1,272,474
$
1,237,175
$
1,187,099
$
1,065,129
$
1,447,821
$
1,065,129
Allowance for loan losses
$
(20,222
)
$
(19,966
)
$
(19,610
)
$
(19,262
)
$
(17,046
)
$
(20,222
)
$
(17,046
)
Allowance for loan losses to
loans receivable
1.19
%
1.20
%
1.11
%
1.25
%
1.13
%
1.19
%
1.13
%
Adjusted allowance for loan
losses to loans receivable,
excluding PPP loans
1.40
%
1.57
%
1.59
%
1.62
%
1.60
%
1.40
%
1.60
%
Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans:
Total average loans receivable
$
1,681,069
$
1,750,825
$
1,640,108
$
1,533,533
$
1,493,024
$
1,690,817
$
1,265,705
Less: average PPP loans
(322,595
)
(509,265
)
(475,941
)
(424,290
)
(448,313
)
(435,372
)
(261,854
)
Plus: average deferred fees on
PPP loans
11,639
14,213
10,788
7,385
9,599
12,216
6,112
Adjusted total average loans
receivable
$
1,370,113
$
1,255,773
$
1,174,955
$
1,116,628
$
1,054,310
$
1,267,661
$
1,009,964
Interest income on loans
$
19,383
$
19,365
$
18,230
$
17,885
$
16,244
$
56,978
$
44,025
Less: interest and deferred fee
income recognized on
PPP loans
(3,744
)
(4,821
)
(4,378
)
(3,847
)
(3,566
)
(12,943
)
(6,325
)
Adjusted interest income on loans
$
15,639
$
14,544
$
13,852
$
14,038
$
12,678
$
44,035
$
37,700
Yield on loans receivable
4.57
%
4.44
%
4.51
%
4.64
%
4.33
%
4.51
%
4.65
%
Yield on loans receivable,
excluding PPP loans:
4.53
%
4.65
%
4.78
%
5.00
%
4.78
%
4.64
%
4.99
%
Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees on all loans and interest on PPP loans:
Total average loans receivable
$
1,681,069
$
1,750,825
$
1,640,108
$
1,533,533
$
1,493,024
$
1,690,817
$
1,265,705
Less: average PPP loans
(322,595
)
(509,265
)
(475,941
)
(424,290
)
(448,313
)
(435,372
)
(261,854
)
Plus: average deferred fees on
PPP loans
$
11,639
$
14,213
$
10,788
$
7,385
$
9,599
$
12,216
$
6,112
Adjusted total average loans
receivable
$
1,370,113
$
1,255,773
$
1,174,955
$
1,116,628
$
1,054,310
$
1,267,661
$
1,009,963
Interest and earned fee income
on loans
$
19,383
$
19,365
$
18,230
$
17,885
$
16,244
$
56,978
$
44,025
Less: earned fee income on
all loans
$
(3,533
)
$
(4,274
)
$
(3,974
)
$
(3,762
)
$
(2,693
)
$
(11,782
)
$
(5,303
)
Less: interest income on
PPP loans
(796
)
(1,257
)
(1,169
)
(1,064
)
(1,129
)
(3,222
)
(1,966
)
Adjusted interest income on loans
$
15,054
$
13,834
$
13,087
$
13,059
$
12,422
$
41,974
$
36,756
Yield on loans receivable
4.57
%
4.44
%
4.51
%
4.64
%
4.33
%
4.51
%
4.65
%
Yield on loans receivable,
excluding earned fees on
all loans (1):
3.74
%
3.46
%
3.53
%
4.65
%
3.61
%
3.57
%
4.09
%
Yield on loans receivable,
excluding earned fees on
all loans and interest on
PPP loans:
4.36
%
4.42
%
4.52
%
4.65
%
4.69
%
4.43
%
4.86
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see previous table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2021
As of
June 30, 2021
Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans:
Company:
Tier 1 capital
$
164,437
$
157,450
Average assets for the leverage capital ratio
$
2,198,406
$
1,967,646
Less: Average PPP loans
(322,595
)
(509,265
)
Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings
-
107,047
Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio
$
1,875,811
$
1,565,428
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
7.48
%
8.00
%
Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans
8.77
%
10.06
%
Bank:
Tier 1 capital
$
178,857
$
161,368
Average assets for the leverage capital ratio
$
2,197,276
$
1,966,528
Less: Average PPP loans
(322,595
)
(509,265
)
Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings
-
107,047
Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio
$
1,874,681
$
1,564,310
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
8.14
%
8.21
%
Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans
9.54
%
10.32
%
APPENDIX A -
As of September 30, 2021
Industry Concentration
We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Three of our largest categories of our loans are commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $1.27 billion in outstanding loan balances, or 87.1% of total gross loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans of $267.3 million. When combined with $589.3 million in unused commitments the total of these three categories is $1.85 billion, or 87.1% of total outstanding loans and loan commitments.
Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 57.6% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of September 30, 2021. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $20.9 million, the combined total exposure in commercial real estate loans represents $858.2 million, or 40.3% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.
The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of September 30, 2021:
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Outstanding Balance
Available Loan Commitments
Total Exposure
% of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment)
Average Loan Balance
Number of Loans
Apartments
$
140,616
$
2,595
$
143,211
6.7
%
$
1,926
73
Hotel/Motel
117,924
228
118,152
5.5
4,368
27
Office
92,199
4,513
96,712
4.5
951
97
Retail
84,940
2,672
87,612
4.1
988
86
Convenience Store
78,361
1,093
79,454
3.7
1,822
43
Mixed use
74,521
3,929
78,450
3.7
877
85
Warehouse
76,372
892
77,264
3.6
1,497
51
Mini Storage
39,880
137
40,017
1.9
2,849
14
Manufacturing
37,128
600
37,728
1.8
1,160
32
Groups < 2.0% of total
95,401
4,247
99,648
4.7
1,239
77
Total
$
837,342
$
20,906
$
858,248
40.3
%
$
1,431
585
25
Commercial and industrial loans comprise 18.6% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of September 30, 2021. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $415.9 million, the combined total exposure in commercial and industrial loans represents $685.5 million, or 32.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.
The following table summarizes our exposure by industry, excluding PPP loans, for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021:
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Outstanding Balance
Available Loan Commitments
Total Exposure
% of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment)
Average Loan Balance
Number of Loans
Capital Call Lines
$
161,457
$
347,386
$
508,843
23.9
%
$
1,509
107
Construction/Contractor
Services
15,027
29,913
44,940
2.1
98
153
Financial Institutions
20,150
-
20,150
0.9
3,358
6
Medical / Dental /
Other Care
12,412
7,155
19,567
0.9
210
59
Manufacturing
12,180
5,041
17,221
0.8
210
58
Retail
9,576
4,348
13,924
0.7
399
24
Groups < 0.70% of total
38,775
22,033
60,808
2.9
137
284
Total
$
269,577
$
415,876
$
685,453
32.2
%
$
390
691
Construction, land and land development loans comprise 10.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of September 30, 2021. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $152.5 million, the combined total exposure in construction, land and land development loans represents $311.3 million, or 14.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.
The following table details our exposure for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of September 30, 2021:
