Coastal Financial : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On October 27, 2022 Coastal Financial Corporation (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its results of operations and financial condition for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the "Earnings Release"). By means of this Current Report on Form 8-K the Company is providing additional clarification with respect to the losses to which the Company is responsible for with respect to a CCBX partner as described in the Earnings Release.





In accordance with the program agreement and for true lender purposes for this CCBX partner only, the Company is responsible for credit losses on approximately 10% of a $77.9 million loan portfolio. At September 30, 2022, 10% of this portfolio represented $7.8 million in loans. The partner is responsible for credit losses on approximately 90% of this portfolio and for fraud losses on 100% of this portfolio. The Company earns 100% of the revenue on the aforementioned $7.8 million of loans. Additionally, as of September 30, 2022 no losses have been incurred or recognized on the $7.8 million in loans for which the Company is responsible for credit losses.





