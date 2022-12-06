Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coats Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COA   GB00B4YZN328

COATS GROUP PLC

(COA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:07 2022-12-06 am EST
66.95 GBX   +0.22%
02:57aCoats Group's Pension Trustees Buy GBP350 Million In Bulk Annuity Policy
MT
02:42aCoats : 06 December 2022 Pensions update - December 2022
PU
11/23FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% as Investors Await Fed Minutes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coats : 06 December 2022 Pensions update - December 2022

12/06/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coats Pension Update

December 2022

DISCLAIMER

Restricted distribution

This presentation is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction (the 'Restricted Jurisdictions').

Not an offer

This presentation is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or subscribe for or an invitation to purchase

or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the matters contained herein or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Coats Group plc's plans ('Coats' or the 'Company'), objectives and expected performance. Such statements relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There are several factors which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others the enactment of legislation or regulation that may impose costs or restrict activities; the re-negotiation of contracts of licenses; fluctuations in demand and pricing in the industry; fluctuations in exchange controls; changes in government policy and taxations; industrial disputes; and war and terrorism. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this document.

Not a profit forecast

The financial information contained in this presentation is based on publicly available historic financial information of Coats and is not intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate under applicable rules.

Rounding

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

COATS GROUP PLC | COATS PENSION UPDATE

2

Summary

Major step to full de-risking

c. £350m buy-in delivered

In mid November 2022

Buy-in reduces Technical

Fully hedges 20% of total

Technical Provisions deficit had

Provisions deficit by another

scheme liabilities

reduced to c. £55m

c. £25-30m

Two key Group objectives:

  1. Reduce Technical Provisions deficit to zero & cease cash payments. Resulting in a significant improvement in FCF
  2. Fully insure the scheme and remove it from the Group balance sheet if cost effective to do so

COATS GROUP PLC | COATS PENSION UPDATE

3

Key Points

  • Coats Pension Scheme has transacted a c. £350m "buy-in" policy with Aviva
  • Fully hedges financial and life expectancy risks for c. 20% of total scheme liabilities
  • Builds on collaborative working relations with the scheme trustee with major progress during 2022:
    • Materially reduced Technical Provisions deficit: from £193m at March 2021 to c. £55m mid November
    • Post the buy-in the Technical Provisions deficit: will reduce a further c. £25-30m
    • Significantly reduced financial risk: 90%+ of interest rate and inflation risks now hedged
    • Strong liquidity position in place: Hedging levels maintained throughout September/October "LDI crisis"

COATS GROUP PLC | COATS PENSION UPDATE

4

Key Points 2

  • First "buy-in" helps deliver a significant step forward to achieving our key Group objectives:
    1. Reduce the Technical Provisions deficit to zero, cease cash payments, resulting in significant improvement in FCF:
      • Buy-inreduces Technical Provisions deficit by a further c. £25-30m
      • Now considering ways to cease cash payments when deficit is zero (will need Trustee approval)
    3. Fully insure the scheme and remove it from the Group balance sheet IFcost effective to do so
      • Full insurance solution now appears viable in short to medium term
  • Further details on future scheme plans as part of March 2023 results presentations

COATS GROUP PLC | COATS PENSION UPDATE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coats Group plc published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 07:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COATS GROUP PLC
02:57aCoats Group's Pension Trustees Buy GBP350 Million In Bulk Annuity Policy
MT
02:42aCoats : 06 December 2022 Pensions update - December 2022
PU
11/23FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% as Investors Await Fed Minutes
DJ
11/23UK PMI Data Point to Further Weakness Ahead
DJ
11/23Ruling on Scottish Independence Vote Could Cause Sterling Volatility
DJ
11/23Coats posts quarterly organic revenue rise but demand "softening"
AN
11/23FTSE 100 Rises as Mining and Energy Stocks Rally
DJ
11/23Sterling Rises Against Weaker Dollar But Gains May be Limited
DJ
11/23Coats Group Posts 9% Rise in Revenue in Four Months to October
MT
11/23Coats Group plc Reports Revenue Results for the Period from July 1, 2022 to October 31,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COATS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 414 M 1 725 M 1 725 M
Net income 2022 76,0 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Net Debt 2022 401 M 489 M 489 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 1 067 M 1 301 M 1 301 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart COATS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Coats Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COATS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 66,80 GBX
Average target price 98,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Sharma Global Chief Executive Officer-Industrial
Jackie W. Callaway Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Peter Gosnell Chairman
Nicholas James Douglas Bull Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Frances P. Philip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COATS GROUP PLC-3.47%1 301
TRIDENT LIMITED-29.24%2 306
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-18.84%2 269
TEIJIN LIMITED-8.34%1 808
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-36.24%1 303
ZHEJIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD-32.48%1 264