We are accelerating profitable sales growth through our ground- breaking sustainable products and solutions, transforming Coats for the future and creating value for our customers, their industries, our shareholders, our people and the communities in which we operate.

There is much to be confident about in Coats' trading performance in the year. Against the backdrop of widespread industry destocking, we gained market share, grew our margin and our adjusted free cash flow."

EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax) relates to Operating Profit as shown on the face of the P/L.

Restated to reflect the results of the EMEA Zips business, divested in 2023, as a discontinued operation. This has resulted in a reduction in previously reported

Leverage calculated on a frozen GAAP basis and therefore excludes the impact of IFRS 16 on both adjusted EBITDA and net debt. See note 37b for details.

Reported metrics refer to values contained in the IFRS column of the primary financial statements in either the current or comparative period.

Integration synergies from Texon and Rhenoflex has delivered a total of $16 million savings to date ($19 million annualised), well ahead of

A FTSE250 company and a FTSE4Good Index constituent, Coats takes part in the UN Global Compact and is committed to science-based sustainability targets for 2030 and beyond.

We are manufacturers of sustainability-led innovative products, and trusted partner to leading brands across all three segments and multiple industries.

We are the global market leader in apparel threads, structural components and threads for footwear, and innovative pioneers in performance materials.

Coats Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023 Chair's statement DAVID GOSNELL CHAIR Resilient Coats/performance This year has been no less challenging for the world than we have seen in recent years. The conflict in Ukraine, followed by the escalated situation in the Middle East have served to remind us of these various global challenges. During the pandemic Coats utilised its global footprint to maintain service to all our customers, and were prepared and ready to capture the return in demand. 2023 saw a year of unprecedented destocking, along with cost of inventory, continued inflation and elevated interest rates. Coats once again responded and focussed on controlling the controllable to deliver cash and margin. Our resilience in the face of such challenges underlines the importance and effectiveness of our business model.

Coats has always thrived on the foundations of its culture and the people who make it special, and I am proud that we have been externally recognised as one of the top 25 workplaces globally. Destocking has been a theme across the industry and whilst in 2023 Coats was no different in this regard, it is a great credit to our customer focus and agility that we continued to grow market share alongside margin enhancement. Transformation Last year saw the double acquisition of Texon and Rhenoflex, which has been pivotal in Coats' most recent evolution. I am delighted with the way both companies have seamlessly integrated to create another world-class business in our new Footwear division. This is testament to the closely aligned cultures and goals of all three businesses and has resulted in the delivery of synergies in excess of those announced on acquisition.

Our programme of Strategic Projects, announced in 2022, is on course to deliver as Coats continued to demonstrate its ability to execute on large-scale projects. Importantly, we have completed the majority of our US and Mexican manufacturing footprint projects, and we are currently in the process of ramping up utilisation. 2023 also saw the sale of tail markets in Mauritius and Madagascar as well as the disposal of our EMEA Zips business, further streamlining our operations and allowing management to focus on delivering value to the Group. I wish those businesses all the best for the future. Capital allocation Our capital allocation policy remains unchanged and focusses on four key pillars (i) reinvesting in organic growth (ii) acquisitions in line with disciplined strategy (iii) supporting pensions and paying a progressive dividend. We implement these pillars whilst maintaining a strong Balance Sheet with a target leverage ratio of 1-2x. Following on from the £350 million buy-in in 2022, we have made significant progress on UK Pensions by agreeing with the UK Pension Trustees to switch off our deficit repair payments. These payments will remain off so long as the pension scheme assets remain above 99% of its technical provisions. We remain focussed on removing the risk from our Balance Sheets and optimising our Capital Allocation to enable additional growth opportunities. The Board is mindful of the importance of returns to shareholders. To underline the strong progress we have made in 2023, we are pleased to propose a final dividend for the year of 1.99 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 2.80 cents per a share, a 15% increase on the 2022

total dividend. Subject to approval at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid on 30 May 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register at 3 May 2024, with an ex-dividend date of 2 May 2024. Sustainability Sadly, the human impact on the world is not confined to conflict. The recurrence of natural disasters correlated to climate change has only reinforced the importance of our longstanding industry-leading commitment to the environment. We continue to deliver on our stretching sustainability goals, adding further momentum in the last year with the opening of the Madurai, India Innovation hub, established to accelerate the development of sustainable materials, and the addition of solar panels to a key site in Bangladesh are among many examples of our investment. I was also delighted to see Coats receive the Cradle to Cradle Certified Material Health Certificate, and to be recognised with such positive feedback at the Shenzhen Fashion week, where we showcased garments made with 100% EcoVerde, which is a part of our sustainable thread range. As consumers become ever more aware of the impact on the environment, and ever more inclined to change their behaviours, Coats stands well positioned to deliver, having been a pioneer and consistently invested in Sustainability for many years. Innovation Sustainability also leads our Innovation strategy, the four Global Innovation hubs being prime examples of this. Coats has a rich history of new and innovative products, and as we witness the transition to recycled, circular materials we are again at the leading edge in our industry.