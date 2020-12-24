Log in
COATS GROUP PLC

COATS GROUP PLC

(COA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 12/24 07:30:00 am
69.6 GBX   +3.11%
05:43pCOATS : Phong Phu awarded 3rd Class Labor Or
PU
11/24Coats Chair to Retire; Successor Appointed
MT
11/03COATS : Trading update
PU
Coats : Phong Phu awarded 3rd Class Labor Or

12/24/2020 | 05:43pm EST
Disclaimer

Coats Group plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2020 22:42:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 887 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
Net income 2020 15,1 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2020 192 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,8x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 982 M 1 330 M 1 330 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart COATS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Coats Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COATS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,88 GBX
Last Close Price 0,69 GBX
Spread / Highest target 12 455%
Spread / Average Target 10 831%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 221%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rajiv Sharma Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Clasper Chairman
Simon Boddie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jackie W. Callaway Chief Financial Officer-Designate
David Peter Gosnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COATS GROUP PLC-9.52%1 307
TEIJIN LIMITED-8.61%3 452
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.1.21%2 702
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-19.50%1 018
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD.7.64%984
WELSPUN INDIA LIMITED44.43%950
