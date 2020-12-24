Coats : Phong Phu awarded 3rd Class Labor Or

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also disclose information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. Additional details are available in our cookie policy.
Accept All Cookies
Disclaimer
Coats Group plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2020 22:42:03 UTC