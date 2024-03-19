1. Interpretation

1.1 In this Plan, unless otherwise stated, the words and expressions below have the following meanings.

Acceptance Notice: a document, in the form prescribed by the Remuneration Committee from time to time, in which the Award Holder accepts these Rules and the terms of their Award.

Acquiror: a person who obtains Control of the Company either alone or together with persons Acting in Concert (as defined in the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers published by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers) with them or it.

Adoption Date: the date of the approval of the Plan by the Company's shareholders (or, where shareholder approval is not sought, the date of the adoption of the Plan by the Board).

Award Certificate: a certificate setting out the terms of a Deferred Annual Bonus Award, in accordance with rule 2.4, in the form prescribed by the Remuneration Committee from time to time.

Award Holder: an individual who holds a Deferred Annual Bonus Award or, where applicable, that individual's personal representatives, and for the purposes of rules 11, 12, 24, 25, 29 and 30 shall include a former Award Holder.

Bad Leaver: an Award Holder who ceases to be an Employee due to personal misconduct or any other reason at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee (acting fairly and reasonably).

Board: the board of directors of the Company.

Bonus: means a bonus determined under any bonus arrangement operated by a Group Company.

Business Day: a day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday in England when banks in London are open for business.

Cash-onlyAward: a Phantom Option or a Phantom Share Award (which confer no right on the Award Holder to receive Shares or any interest in Shares).

Clawback Amount: an amount of value determined in accordance with rule 12.

Closed Period: has the same meaning as in UK MAR.

Company: Coats Group Plc, incorporated and registered in England with number 00103548.

Conditional Share Award: a right to acquire for no cost a specified number of Shares on the Vesting Date.

Control: has the meaning given to it in section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007.