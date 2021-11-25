Coats : Trading update

23 November 2021

Coats Group plc

Trading update: 6% organic revenue growth vs 2019, on track for Full Year

expectations

Coats Group plc ('Coats', the 'Company' or the 'Group'), the world's leading industrial thread manufacturer, today announces a trading update for the period 1 July 2021 to 31 October 2021 ('the period'). Given the exceptional circumstances of 2020, we include 2019 detail in this statement.

6% organic growth vs 2019, despite Covid disruption in Vietnam during the period, which has now subsided

Pricing and productivity actions continue to offset inflationary pressures

Performance for the year anticipated to be in line with Group expectations

July to October Revenue vs 2020 July to October Revenue vs 2019 Organic2 Organic3 Group 22% 6% Apparel & Footwear 25% 5% Performance Materials 17% 8%

All following references are on an organic CER basis.

Strong organic Group revenue performance for the period, up 22% year-on-year, and up 6% versus 2019 (H1 up 1%).

Strong operational performance, demand recovery, market share gains and customer wins have continued, despite recent lockdown impacts in Vietnam which have now subsided. The lessons learnt from shutdowns around the globe in 2020 mean the Group continues to be well-placed to manage regional Covid disruption as our global footprint and organisational agility allow many of our customers to be supported from other manufacturing sites.

Apparel & Footwear grew 5% vs 2019 (vs flat in the first half). We continued to see positive end market sentiment across the US, Europe and Asia. Sports and athleisure continued to perform well.

Performance Materials grew 8% (organic) vs 2019; all segments continued to perform strongly apart from US Personal Protection which has a healthy demand pipeline but continues to be impacted by US labour availability issues.

Pricing and procurement actions and self-help productivity programmes continue to offset heightened inflationary pressures in the supply chain (raw materials, energy, labour and freight inflation).

Outlook

Given the Group's continued positive trading we anticipate performance for the Full Year 2021 to be in line with our expectations.

For the remainder of the year, and into 2022, we will continue to drive profitable revenue growth by focusing on our strong customer relationships, our digital, innovation and sustainability credentials and ongoing pricing and productivity actions.

The Group will release its Full Year 2021 results on 3 March 2022.

1