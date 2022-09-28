Coats : launches Eco-B for reduced microfibre plastic pollution

28 Sep 2022

Coats Group plc, the world's leading industrial thread company, is taking a big step forward to reducing microfibre plastic pollution by launching its newest sustainable product Eco-B powered by CiCLO® technology.

Eco-B is a recycled polyester thread, incorporating an additive from CiCLO® to reduce synthetic fibre accumulation in landfills and oceans. The technology creates biodegradable 'spots' in the polymer matrix, where naturally-occurring microbes in certain environments can break down the plastics just as they do with natural fibres.

The launch of Eco-B is part of the Coats Eco Journey roadmap to produce innovative sustainable products, which support Coats' drive towards a circular economy. The journey started with EcoVerde in 2018, which is now one of the most comprehensive ranges of 100% recycled polyester threads, zips and trims on the market, and continued with EcoRegen, a 100% lyocell thread that more closely matches the material of the garments, and EcoCycle - one of the first water dissolvable threads of its kind.

Coats has developed three variations of Eco-B, as Epic Eco-B, Gramax Eco-B and Sylko Eco-B offering.

Sonya Manolova, Product Director, Apparel and Footwear, Coats, said: 'Eco B is a recycled thread that has all the durability of virgin materials, but doesn't stay around to pollute our oceans and increase landfill. This solution brings us one step closer to reducing the problem of plastic pollution by allowing synthetic plastic fibres to behave more like natural fibres.'

Eco-B has no compromises on durability with fatigue tests proving that traits such as tenacity, elongation, and abrasion resistance are at the same levels as virgin materials and ensure enhanced performance.

For further information please visit the Eco-B web page.

