  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coats Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COA   GB00B4YZN328

COATS GROUP PLC

(COA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:47 2022-09-28 am EDT
54.30 GBX   -3.04%
Coats : launches Eco-B for reduced microfibre plastic pollution

09/28/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Coats launches Eco-B for reduced microfibre plastic pollution
  • 28 Sep 2022

Coats Group plc, the world's leading industrial thread company, is taking a big step forward to reducing microfibre plastic pollution by launching its newest sustainable product Eco-B powered by CiCLO® technology.

Eco-B is a recycled polyester thread, incorporating an additive from CiCLO® to reduce synthetic fibre accumulation in landfills and oceans. The technology creates biodegradable 'spots' in the polymer matrix, where naturally-occurring microbes in certain environments can break down the plastics just as they do with natural fibres.

The launch of Eco-B is part of the Coats Eco Journey roadmap to produce innovative sustainable products, which support Coats' drive towards a circular economy. The journey started with EcoVerde in 2018, which is now one of the most comprehensive ranges of 100% recycled polyester threads, zips and trims on the market, and continued with EcoRegen, a 100% lyocell thread that more closely matches the material of the garments, and EcoCycle - one of the first water dissolvable threads of its kind.

Coats has developed three variations of Eco-B, as Epic Eco-B, Gramax Eco-B and Sylko Eco-B offering.

Sonya Manolova, Product Director, Apparel and Footwear, Coats, said: 'Eco B is a recycled thread that has all the durability of virgin materials, but doesn't stay around to pollute our oceans and increase landfill. This solution brings us one step closer to reducing the problem of plastic pollution by allowing synthetic plastic fibres to behave more like natural fibres.'

Eco-B has no compromises on durability with fatigue tests proving that traits such as tenacity, elongation, and abrasion resistance are at the same levels as virgin materials and ensure enhanced performance.

For further information please visit the Eco-B web page.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Coats Group plc published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 407 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
Net income 2022 79,2 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
Net Debt 2022 390 M 419 M 419 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 894 M 961 M 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart COATS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Coats Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COATS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 56,00 GBX
Average target price 97,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Sharma Global Chief Executive Officer-Industrial
Jackie W. Callaway Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Peter Gosnell Chairman
Nicholas James Douglas Bull Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Frances P. Philip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COATS GROUP PLC-19.08%961
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-19.01%2 293
TRIDENT LIMITED-31.40%2 245
TEIJIN LIMITED0.85%1 899
ZHE JIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-31.05%1 212
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-43.54%1 079