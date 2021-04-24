Redefining & Breaking Through Tradition: The Sustainable Fashion Journey of Coats

Coats has never stayed within the typical scope covered by thread manufacturers and has consistently broken through traditional definitions set by the industry. Its latest breakthrough has been a journey further into fashion. This is a direct result of the consistent development of new, sustainable innovations in Coats' production. Only by connecting fabric with life successfully has Coats thrived for over 260 years.

In this Fashion Week, Coats developed and displayed their own innovative fashion ideas and endeavors, interpreting the concept of sustainable fashion in various forms. In the main exhibition, Coats not only showed the direct application of its products, but also illustrated the concepts of health and environmental protection.

Coats primary goal is to provide customers with high-quality products and help its design team realize their design ideas. Meanwhile, they are very concerned about how to make every garment function at its best without damaging the external environment. The plastic bottles that can cause marine pollution can be repurposed by Coats. They will no longer become waste that can pollute the environment; they can be turned from 'waste' into 'treasure' and serve as an important resource for environmental protection products.

In the forum area, Coats' booth 'Light of Life Laboratory' brought the creativity of sustainable fashion into full play, providing an interesting physical and visual element to something that may have only seemed conceptual in the past. Coats openly displayed the components of different environmental protection products such as soybean fiber, pineapple fiber and biodegradable fiber on the experimental platform so that the audience could actively experience and develop an understanding of the various environmentally friendly elements, raising awareness of their importance and significance.

Sustainable objects can also be fashionable and innovative. Coats carefully prepared a 'magic mirror' for fashion lovers. The beautiful ladies in the fashion world can show their fashion and personality to their heart's content. At the same time, Coats' online campaign of 'Continuous Rebirth, Illuminate Life' was actively shared by many visitors with their relatives and friends, serving to pass on important knowledge and understanding of environmental protection.

Coats understands that there is a sustainable element behind fashion. 'Beautiful earth, protected by me', 'limited resources, infinite circulation', and 'we only have one earth' are mottos they stand by in their quest to develop more sustainable fashion.

The sustainable fashion forum held at the same time focused on 'sustainable development in fashion.' Thanks to the innovative form of cross-border communication, we jointly discussed the sustainable development path of fashion on a global scale. As an invited guest, Coats took to the stage to share its countermeasures to the challenges faced by the industry with experts and scholars in the fields of fashion, media and guests in the fashion industry , environmental protection and philanthropy at home and abroad, the speech was impressed by the audience.

Coats always supports our customers and provide them with complete product solutions. We remain open to developing new innovations with our customers. Coats looks forward to joining hands with their peers in the industry to make significant progress in the journey towards sustainable fashion.

ENDS