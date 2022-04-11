Log in
    COB   AU000000COB8

COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(COB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/11 02:10:35 am EDT
0.9100 AUD   -2.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cobalt Blue : Change of Director's Interest Notice

04/11/2022 | 02:59am EDT
Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Votraint (HK Super) Pty Ltd

Mr Hugh Keller has a relevant interest in this entity.

Date of change

04/04/202

No. of securities held prior to change

Number of Shares

Performance Rights

Mr Hugh Douglas Hilton Keller

1,517,139

666,666

Votraint (HK Super) Pty Ltd

No. 20 Superannuation Fund>

748,027

Total

2,265,166

666,666

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights

Number acquired

333,333 Ordinary Shares (Direct - on exercise of performance rights)

Number disposed

333,333 Performance Rights (Direct - on conversion of performance rights to ordinary shares)

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entityCobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB)

ABN

90 614 466 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Hugh Keller

Date of last notice

04/02/2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil - exercise of Tranche '2' Performance Rights, which had a nil exercise price, which vested subject to the Company's VWAP over 10 days being 75 cents or more as per 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting.

No. of securities held after change

Number of shares

Number of Performance Rights

Mr Hugh Douglas Hilton Keller

1,850,472

333,333

Votraint (HK Super) Pty Ltd

No. 20 Superannuation Fund>

748,027

-

Total

2,598,499

333,333

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Conversion of Tranche 2 Performance Rights issued to Director. The issue of the Performance Rights was approved by shareholders at the Company's 2021 AGM held on 26 November 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

]

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Rule 3.19A.2

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Zacob Pty Ltd

Mr Biancardi has a relevant interest in this entity.

Date of change

04/04/2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Number of Shares

Performance Rights

Zacob Pty Ltd

4,150,944

Robert Biancardi

387,676

666,666

Total

4,538,620

666,666

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights

Number acquired

333,333 Ordinary Shares (Direct - on exercise of performance rights)

Number disposed

333,333 Performance Rights (Direct - on conversion of performance rights to ordinary shares)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entityCobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB)

ABN

90 614 466 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Biancardi

Date of last notice

04/02/2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil - exercise of Tranche '2' Performance Rights, which had a nil exercise price, which vested subject to the Company's VWAP over 10 days being 75 cents or more as per 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting.

No. of securities held after change

Number of Shares

Number of Performance Rights

Zacob Pty Ltd

4,150,944

-

Mr Robert Biancardi

721,009

333,333

Total

4,871,953

333,333

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Conversion of Tranche 2 Performance Rights issued to Director. The issue of the Performance Rights was approved by shareholders at the Company's 2021 AGM held on 26 November 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Rule 3.19A.2

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

The Minera Group Pty Ltd

Mr McDonald has a relevant interest in this entity

Date of change

04/04/2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Number of Shares

Number of Performance Rights

The Minera Group Pty Ltd

1,194,222

666,666

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights

Number acquired

333,333 Ordinary Shares (Indirect - on exercise of performance rights)

Number disposed

333,333 Performance Rights (Indirect - on conversion of performance rights to ordinary shares)

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entityCobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB)

ABN

90 614 466 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert McDonald

Date of last notice

04/02/022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Disclaimer

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
