Cobalt Blue : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Votraint (HK Super) Pty Ltd Mr Hugh Keller has a relevant interest in this entity. Date of change 04/04/202 No. of securities held prior to change Number of Shares Performance Rights Mr Hugh Douglas Hilton Keller 1,517,139 666,666 Votraint (HK Super) Pty Ltd No. 20 Superannuation Fund> 748,027 Total 2,265,166 666,666 Class Fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights Number acquired 333,333 Ordinary Shares (Direct - on exercise of performance rights) Number disposed 333,333 Performance Rights (Direct - on conversion of performance rights to ordinary shares)

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entityCobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB)

Name of Director Hugh Keller Date of last notice 04/02/2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil - exercise of Tranche '2' Performance Rights, which had a nil exercise price, which vested subject to the Company's VWAP over 10 days being 75 cents or more as per 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting. No. of securities held after change Number of shares Number of Performance Rights Mr Hugh Douglas Hilton Keller 1,850,472 333,333 Votraint (HK Super) Pty Ltd No. 20 Superannuation Fund> 748,027 - Total 2,598,499 333,333 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Conversion of Tranche 2 Performance Rights issued to Director. The issue of the Performance Rights was approved by shareholders at the Company's 2021 AGM held on 26 November 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Part 3 - +Closed period

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Zacob Pty Ltd Mr Biancardi has a relevant interest in this entity. Date of change 04/04/2022 No. of securities held prior to change Number of Shares Performance Rights Zacob Pty Ltd 4,150,944 Robert Biancardi 387,676 666,666 Total 4,538,620 666,666 Class Fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights Number acquired 333,333 Ordinary Shares (Direct - on exercise of performance rights) Number disposed 333,333 Performance Rights (Direct - on conversion of performance rights to ordinary shares)

Name of entityCobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB)

Name of Director Robert Biancardi Date of last notice 04/02/2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil - exercise of Tranche '2' Performance Rights, which had a nil exercise price, which vested subject to the Company's VWAP over 10 days being 75 cents or more as per 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting. No. of securities held after change Number of Shares Number of Performance Rights Zacob Pty Ltd 4,150,944 - Mr Robert Biancardi 721,009 333,333 Total 4,871,953 333,333 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back Conversion of Tranche 2 Performance Rights issued to Director. The issue of the Performance Rights was approved by shareholders at the Company's 2021 AGM held on 26 November 2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Part 3 - +Closed period

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. The Minera Group Pty Ltd Mr McDonald has a relevant interest in this entity Date of change 04/04/2022 No. of securities held prior to change Number of Shares Number of Performance Rights The Minera Group Pty Ltd 1,194,222 666,666 Class Fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights Number acquired 333,333 Ordinary Shares (Indirect - on exercise of performance rights) Number disposed 333,333 Performance Rights (Indirect - on conversion of performance rights to ordinary shares)

Name of entityCobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB)

Name of Director Robert McDonald Date of last notice 04/02/022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

