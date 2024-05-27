Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited is an Australia-based mining and mineral processing company. The Companyâs operations include Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP), near Broken Hill, New South Wales, the Kwinana Refinery Project (KRP) and Cobalt in Waste Streams Projects. The Broken Hill Cobalt Project is located approximately 25 kilometers (km) southwest of Broken Hill, in far western New South Wales. The Project covers an area of roughly 37 square kilometers (km2) within a tenement holding of almost 220 km2. The Broken Hill Cobalt Project has seven tenement holdings, which include EL 6622, EL 8143, EL 8891, EL 9139, EL 9254, ML 86 and ML 87. The portfolio of tenements is located about 23 km southwest of Broken Hill. The Kwinana Refinery Project is a proposed cobalt/nickel refinery located in Western Australia producing battery ready sulphates as feedstock for electric vehicle batteries. Its processing technology provides sustainable solutions for recycling mine waste.