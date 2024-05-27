It is with deep sadness and sincere condolences that the Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited?s Board of Directors advises of the sudden and unexpected death of non-executive director Rob McDonald, on 21 May 2024, due to natural causes. Rob's significant business experience, insights, and contributions were greatly valued by the Board and management.
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
Equities
COB
AU000000COB8
Specialty Mining & Metals
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.093 AUD
|0.00%
|-1.06%
|-60.43%
|04:25am
|Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Announces Demise of Rob McDonald, Non-Executive Director
|CI
|Apr. 18
|Cobalt Blue to Raise AU$5 Million via Share Placement
|MT
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-60.43%
|26.01M
|+37.95%
|91.79B
|+21.05%
|74.02B
|-.--%
|28.56B
|+58.33%
|10.4B
|+16.34%
|9.4B
|+21.50%
|9.1B
|+3.21%
|7.79B
|+33.85%
|6.28B
|-39.66%
|5.69B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- COB Stock
- News Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
- Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Announces Demise of Rob McDonald, Non-Executive Director