COB Management will provide an update on the evolving partnership with Iwatani, the Strategic Review of the Broken Hill Cobalt Project, progress in the Cobalt-Nickel Refinery Development Program and discuss the current state of the cobalt market.
TOPIC: Broken Hill Cobalt Project and Cobalt-Nickel Refinery Update
When: 5 March 2024
Time: 10.30 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 30 minutes
For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com
*To view the presentation, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BG2R1EFT
