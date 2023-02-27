Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    COB   AU000000COB8

COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(COB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:22:49 2023-02-27 pm EST
0.4200 AUD    0.00%
05:50pCobalt Blue Holdings Limited Webinar Presentation 28 February 2023
AW
05:47pCobalt Blue Holdings Limited (asx : COB) Webinar Presentation 28 February 2023
AQ
02/22Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Investor Webinar 28 February 2023
AW
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Webinar Presentation 28 February 2023

02/27/2023 | 05:50pm EST
Webinar Presentation 28 February 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Further to Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) announcement of 23 February 2023, please see attached Webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.

TOPIC: Update on cobalt market developments and the outlook for NCM battery cathodes amid rising market share of LFP cathodes.

Date: Tuesday 28 February 2023
Time: 5:00 PM AEDT
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/NOY75ABG

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event.

*To view the webinar presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZKAJ0V7Z



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



Source:
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited



Contact:

Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660

© ABN Newswire 2023
