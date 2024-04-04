https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6I13988M

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7LLO61DW

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Further to Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) announcement on 28 March 2024, a presentation is provided in advance to the Webinar, today at 1:20 PM AEDT. Details of the webinar are set out below.Date: Thursday, 4 April 2024Time: 1.30 pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)Format: Presentation update followed by Q&ADuration: 20 minutesPlease register in advance for this free webinar:After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.*To view the presentation material, please visit:





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.





Source:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Contact:

Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer info@cobaltblueholdings.com P: (02) 8287 0660