Cobalt Blue : Notification regarding unquoted securities - COB

ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed Executive Performance Rights expiring 30 June 2023 +Security type ISIN code Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

23/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities. Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 972,610 Danny Morgan Emnara Pty Ltd Family A/C> 784,363 Andrew Tong Minerals & Residues Pty Ltd <> & Lisa Tong Fam A/c>

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02437783-2A1331993?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a3

(Pages 23-25 - the terms of these securities are the same as those issue to the CEO & Executive Director as disclosed in the 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting, save for the number of securities).

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02299156-2A1258944?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification