Cobalt Blue : Notification regarding unquoted securities - COB
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 29, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Executive Performance Rights expiring 30 June
2,399,403
23/12/2021
to be confirmed
2023
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
90614466607
1.3
ASX issuer code
COB
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
29/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Executive Performance Rights expiring 30 June 2023
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
23/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
972,610
Danny Morgan
Emnara Pty Ltd
Family A/C>
784,363
Andrew Tong
Minerals & Residues Pty Ltd <>
& Lisa Tong Fam A/c>
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02437783-2A1331993?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a3
(Pages 23-25 - the terms of these securities are the same as those issue to the CEO & Executive Director as disclosed in the 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting, save for the number of securities).
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02299156-2A1258944?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,399,403
