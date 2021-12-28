Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    COB   AU000000COB8

COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(COB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cobalt Blue : Notification regarding unquoted securities - COB

12/28/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 29, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Executive Performance Rights expiring 30 June

2,399,403

23/12/2021

to be confirmed

2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

90614466607

1.3

ASX issuer code

COB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Executive Performance Rights expiring 30 June 2023

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

23/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

972,610

Danny Morgan

Emnara Pty Ltd

Family A/C>

784,363

Andrew Tong

Minerals & Residues Pty Ltd <>

& Lisa Tong Fam A/c>

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02437783-2A1331993?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a3

(Pages 23-25 - the terms of these securities are the same as those issue to the CEO & Executive Director as disclosed in the 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting, save for the number of securities).

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02299156-2A1258944?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,399,403

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 22:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
